Homeless man steals cell phone after begging victim for call

Kaieteur News – A homeless man was on Friday fined $80,000 after he admitted to stealing a mobile phone after pretending he wanted to make a phone call, when he appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court.
Krishna Dindial appeared before Senior Magistrate Leron Daly, where he pleaded guilty with an explanation.
It is alleged that on January 4, 2024 at New Market Street, Georgetown, Dindial stole from Mohammed Shadeek, one Samsung Galaxy A73 phone, valued $150,000.
During the court proceedings, an unrepresented Dindial refuted the claims that he stole the phone. He told the court, “I live in a shelter, and I was hungry so I borrow the phone fuh make a call.”
He claimed that the victim walked away, leaving him with the phone. Upon hearing Dindial’s explanation, the prosecutor was quick to note that his statement is false. The prosecution told the court that Dindial asked the victim for a call and once the phone was in his possession, he ran away.
After listening to both Dindial and the prosecution, Magistrate Daly fined Dindial, failing which, he will be sentenced to four months imprisonment.
