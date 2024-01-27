Latest update January 27th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Homeless man steals cell phone after begging victim for call

Jan 27, 2024 News

…fined $80,000

Kaieteur News – A homeless man was on Friday fined $80,000 after he admitted to stealing a mobile phone after pretending he wanted to make a phone call, when he appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court.

Krishna Dindial appeared before Senior Magistrate Leron Daly, where he pleaded guilty with an explanation.

It is alleged that on January 4, 2024 at New Market Street, Georgetown, Dindial stole from Mohammed Shadeek, one Samsung Galaxy A73 phone, valued $150,000.

During the court proceedings, an unrepresented Dindial refuted the claims that he stole the phone. He told the court, “I live in a shelter, and I was hungry so I borrow the phone fuh make a call.”

He claimed that the victim walked away, leaving him with the phone. Upon hearing Dindial’s explanation, the prosecutor was quick to note that his statement is false. The prosecution told the court that Dindial asked the victim for a call and once the phone was in his possession, he ran away.

After listening to both Dindial and the prosecution, Magistrate Daly fined Dindial, failing which, he will be sentenced to four months imprisonment.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | Jan 24th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

In 2024 Guyana is set to get US$2.1B, while Exxon gets US$14.7B in a 50/50 business. Cheers!!

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Australia vs West Indies second Test hangs in balance after day two

Australia vs West Indies second Test hangs in balance after day two

Jan 27, 2024

Kevin Sinclair hits debut 50 and takes first Test wicket SportsMax – The second Test between West Indies and Australia at the Gabba in Brisbane remains finely poised after a riveting second...
Read More
Nepal beat Afghanistan in thriller; West Indies inch past England by two wickets

Nepal beat Afghanistan in thriller; West Indies...

Jan 27, 2024

Volleyball Federation welcomes Budget allocation for sports

Volleyball Federation welcomes Budget allocation...

Jan 27, 2024

High-octane finals set for today at Bourda Ground 

High-octane finals set for today at Bourda...

Jan 27, 2024

Savory XI romp to 10-wicket win 

Savory XI romp to 10-wicket win 

Jan 27, 2024

GCB Under-15 Tournament bowls off tomorrow with matches at Queen’s College and Malteenoes ground

GCB Under-15 Tournament bowls off tomorrow with...

Jan 27, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]