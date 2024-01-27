High-octane finals set for today at Bourda Ground

DCB SVC Senior Inter-Associations T20 Tournament final…

Kaieteur Sports – The final of the Demerara Cricket Board (DCB) SVC Inter-Association T20 culminates today, as teams put all their chips on the table, with action set for the Georgetown Cricket Club Ground.

East Bank Cricket Association (EBCA) Eagles versus East Coast Cricket Board (ECCB) Canje Pheasants

Opening today’s double-header will be the Eagles looking to prey on the Pheasants in the 9:00h game. Eagles have been playing well to date, having reached the final stages thanks to their collection of all-round pieces.

Veteran Ricky Sargeant will be a key piece for East Bank in both departments, especially with the bat. Another key player for the Eagles will be Leon Swamy who has been exceptional with the ball, alongside Budan Bakash, who had 4 wickets against the mighty Georgetown.

On the side, former Test batsman and the captain Rajendra Chandrika will be keen on utilizing all his experience as the Canje Pheasants seek to finish the competition on a high note.

Chandrika, along with Nicholas Shiopersaud, Robin Williams, Sachin Singh, Nizam Khan and others, will prove more than enough for the Eagles.

West Demerara Cricket Association (WDCA) Jaguars versus Georgetown Cricket Association (GCA) Panthers

Arguably the best team of the tournament to date, GCA Panthers will be seeking to maintain their dominance when they face the Jaguars of West Demerara, in a battle of the big cats.

With Shemroy Barrington, Raymon Perez, Johnathan Van Lange, Chris Barnwell all in impeccable batting throughout the stretch of the competition, more could be expected from Georgetown’s core during this final assignment.

GCA will also rely on their in-form seam bowlers with speedsters Dwain Dick, Ronaldo Alimohamed and Barnwell, likely to continue their wicket-taking form. Spinners Devon Lord and Steven Sankar are also key figures and have been among the best spinners in the tournament.

West Demerara have been playing good cricket and should Skipper Akshaya Persaud continue his cracking batting form, the Jaguars should put up a strong fight against the star-studded Jaguars.

Persaud, Richie Looknauth, opener Ushardeva Balgobin and Sheldon Alexander will need to continue their form with the bat, while Mahendra Dhanpaul and Kishaun Tracy have been solid wicket-takers for the Jaguars.

Game 2 bowls off at 13:00h.