Government remains committed to clean energy transition – Prime Minister

– Says over 28,000 solar systems distributed to Amerindian communities

DPI – The Government of Guyana remains committed to the transition to clean energy from fossil self and in keeping with this vision, has distributed over 28,000 solar systems to communities of the hinterland, Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips said on Friday during his 2024 Budget debate presentation.

Under its Low Carbon Development Strategy (LCDS) 2030, Guyana’s energy transition is backed by strict policies to bring to the forefront innovative clean energy solutions using natural resources.

“The Government aims to incorporate a mix of clean and renewable energy – solar, hydro, wind, and natural gas energy resources to meet the country’s energy needs over the next five years. It is envisioned that this plan will help to add more than 500 megawatts (MW) of electricity capacity for residential and commercial users that can contribute to a fifty per cent reduction in electricity costs,” the prime minister said.

He noted that the initiatives to facilitate this transition includede He the 300 megawatt (MW) Wales Gas to Shore project, which is expected to cut electricity costs in half and the 165MW Amaila Falls Hydropower Project which is expected to generate cleaner and cheaper energy for Guyanese, lowering the country’s carbon footprint. Additionally communities of the Hinterland Region are reaping the benefits of this ongoing revolution, through projects such as the Solar Home Systems Project, which sees the distribution of 30,000 160-watt solar photovoltaic (PV) systems.

“Between 2020 to 2023, the Government has increased its investment in solar PV technology including two utility-scale solar PV farms and 31 solar mini-grids. Among our renewable energy progress, there have also been investments in grid upgrades, and rooftop and off-grid solar PV systems aimed at accommodating an increase in solar capacity to more than 14 megawatts,” PM Phillips said.

Additionally, the Prime Minister noted that 28,000 solar PV home systems have been delivered to more than 120,000 Guyanese in indigenous communities across the country, as part of the Solar Home Systems Project. Each package includes a 150-watt panel, charge controller, battery, fan, and other basic fittings.

“More will be delivered in 2024 because the budget caters for the continuation of these projects. The PV systems will serve essential social services, healthcare facilities, even schools, village offices, multipurpose buildings, meeting halls, public living quarters and households. This has transformed the lives of people throughout our hinterland and riverine area. The people are saying, ‘There is more we can do now with the light that is available’. More hours of production for them. More hours of studies, for the children to write their exams,” PM Phillips said.

As testament to this effort, PM Phillips pointed out that the country has witnessed a ‘remarkable’ increase in solar installed capacity, moving from 5.3 megawatts to 14.6 megawatts.