Fire destroys house at Four Miles, Bartica

Kaieteur News – Fire of unknown origin completely destroyed a house located at Four Miles, Bartica, Region Seven on Wednesday night.
Reports are that the fire started around 21:00h at the house which was reportedly occupied by 32-year-old Julissa Roberts, a housewife, and 33-year-old Travis Callender, a miner and their three children.
Police said that investigations revealed that the unpainted wooden house was powered by solar panels. The house was reportedly secured by Roberts and Callender around 16:00hrs on Wednesday after which they went out their children.
Kaieteur News understands that it was a neighbor who telephoned Callender and informed him that the house was on fire.
Residents and other public-spirited citizens attempted to extinguish the fire but were unsuccessful.
The Guyana Fire Service (GFS) was called in and Water tender #98 and Water Browser #11 put out the blaze but by that time the house was completely destroyed.
The family’s loss is estimated at $4,000,000.
