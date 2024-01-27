Bandits attempt to invade Annandale family’s home a third time

Kaieteur News – Cutlass bandits are reportedly continuing to reign terror on residents of Annandale New Housing Scheme, East Coast Demerara (ECD). On Friday the bandits attempted to invade Jennifer Sahadeo’s home for a third time.

Sahadeo told Kaieteur News that on Friday, the bandits tried removing her floor boards but were unsuccessful.

Photos seen by this publication showed that the men only managed to pry two floor boards but could not remove them completely.

After reportedly trying for some time the bandits gave up and left.

Sahadeo said she fears that the thieves will be able to enter her home and harm her family. She is hopeful that the Police would be able to catch the thieves so that persons in the community could rest peacefully.

Meanwhile, several robberies were reported in the area this week by other residents of the new housing scheme that is still being developed.

Sahadeo and family were first attacked by the bandits on January 3, 2024. At that time, the bandits managed to steal hundreds of thousands of dollars in cash, jewellery and other valuables after breaking into their home through a window.

The bandits returned on January 14, 2024 but were able to gain entry to the house.

Reportedly angry that they failed the second time, the bandits used a piece of “six by six” wood to smash the windscreens and windows of a family’s minibus parked in their yard after they refused to open the door to let them in.

According to Sahadeo, the men while leaving said, “Yall gon pay the penalty fuh not opening the door, yall gon still ga spend money.”

A reporter attached to Kaieteur News visited the family and took photographs of the damaged minibus. As the photographs were being taken, residents informed the reporter that the cutlass gang has been terrorizing the new housing scheme for months. The angry residents called for police to set-up an outpost in the area since the area has become the gang’s hunting ground.