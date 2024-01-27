All hinterland homes to receive potable water by 2025 – Minister Croal

Kaieteur News – One day after Opposition Member of Parliament (MP), Dawn Hasting-Williams informed the National Assembly that that some parts of Jawalla and Kamarang, Region Seven are not receiving adequate water supply – Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal on Thursday disclosed that by the end of 2025 all hinterland homes will have access to potable water.

Winding down his budget 2024 presentation in the National Assembly on Thursday, Minister Croal highlighted the significant strides made in water and sanitation. He defended the government’s investment underscoring that it has resulted in a considerable enhancement of access to potable water for both coastal and hinterland communities.

Some key achievements outlined by Minister Croal included increase in treated water coverage to 90%, a notable reduction in non-revenue water, and the modernization of sewerage and wastewater infrastructure. Notably, he acknowledged the necessity of upgrading and replacing old distribution mains in Georgetown to achieve these improvements.

Speaking on hinterland access to potable water supply, Minister Croal reported, “access to potable water supply to the hinterland population increased from 46% in 2020 to 82% at the end of 2023.” Additionally, he said water losses were reduced from 69% in 2020 to 62% in 2023.

The minister detailed the progress in meter coverage, indicating a rise from 53% in 2020 to 67% by the end of 2023. More than 55,000 meters were installed, contributing significantly to water conservation and the reduction of non-revenue water.

Croal explained that over 60 wells were drilled, with a focus on the hinterland and riverain communities.

“We are committed to achieving increased access to potable water supply in the hinterland and riverain communities by the end 2025. Achieving this target will produce the desired impact and outcomes at the national level of a 99% population access to potable water supply by end 2025,” the minister said.

Moreover, Croal said that the successes in Housing and Water far outweigh the challenges.

“We are confident that like before we will be excellent stewards of our budgetary allocation and that we will continue to make the dreams of owning homes by our citizens come true,” he said.

On Wednesday, MP Hasting-Williams painted a grim picture, highlighting the challenges faced in the Region Seven communities. She pleaded with the government to look into the situation and ensure that the Guyana Water Inc. (GWI) rectifies the situation.

Moreover, the MP stated that the GWI should ensure that there is adequate water supply throughout the communities. It should be noted that while Minister Croal did not directly address the Opposition MP in relation to water supply, he assured that all hinterland household will have access potable water supply by the end of next year.