Two plead guilty for killing their wives

Kaieteur News – Two men on Thursday pleaded guilty to manslaughter when they appeared at the High Court before Justice Priya Sewnarine-Beharry.

The men, Tyron James, a carpenter of Port Kaituma and Dhanraj Theophillus, who beat their common-law wives in Region One, North West District (NWD), who subsequently died from their injuries, appeared separately before Justice Sewnarine-Beharry.

James was accused of cuffing his wife, Evadnee Baptiste to the head after he saw her dancing with another man; this resulted in her death death on July 15, 2008 at the Port Kaituma Waterfront. He was charged with murder.

James reported what transpired and that Baptiste’s body was taken to the Port Kaituma Hospital, where she was pronounced dead on arrival. Her cause of death was given as brain haemorrhage due to blunt trauma.

Meanwhile, Theophillus reportedly beat Lorinda Thomas badly on January 18, 2018 at Barima Line, Baramita resulting in her being rushed to a health outpost in the area where she subsequently succumbed to her injuries.

The men pleaded guilty to the lesser offence of manslaughter and are expected to be sentenced on February 5, 2024.