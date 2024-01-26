Top teams confirm for Mash Cup

Kaieteur Sports – Whenever you have teams the stature of Sparta Boss, Gold is Money, Bent Street and Sophia lined up in the same tournament you can expect fireworks and pure exhilarating action.

These two elements are anticipated to align when Organiser Edison Jefford stages the Mashramani Street Football Competition on February 18, at the National Park.

According to the Organiser, over $1million dollars in prize monies and bragging rights will be the compensation for the winners of the one-night event that will determine the best team in the Capital City.

Mashramani, an indigenous word that means ‘celebration after hard work’ will erase any lingering doubt about its meaning as teams have to battle each other in what is already shaping up to be a clash of will and skill.

Jefford said the winning team will take home $500,000, while second, third and fourth place finishers will receive $250,000, $150,000 and $100,000 respectively.

He added that that the tournament has attracted 16 of the best teams in Georgetown and its environs and fans could expect a night of exciting action along with a well-stocked bar and added entertainment.

Apart from the above-mentioned juggernauts some of the other teams confirmed are: Stabroek ballers, Team Cruel, Five O, Family, North East La Penitence among others.

Quizzed on the number of teams invited for the one-day event, the Organiser said that because of the admiration of the street style format, teams have been calling him asking for an opportunity to participate in the tournament.

“Ideally, I wanted to play eight of the best teams, but because of the demand by other teams to be included I was left with no choice but to increase the number of participants to sixteen. It was a difficult call; these were teams who supported all my tournaments in the past and I felt obligated to include them with strict emphasis on punctuality,” Jefford stated.

The event he recalled was usually staged over six nights previously, but due to the rising cost of hosting such tournaments he was forced to make the adjustment and fuse everything into one night of adrenaline-charged action.

According to the seasoned Organiser, the shortened format is the new direction sports is taking, pointing to the exciting Twenty20 cricket as a prime example to underscore his point.

“I have an opportunity to create an atmosphere allied with the Mashramani celebrations which is adorned with color, pomp and ceremony and fans can be assured that that is what I will deliver along with the on-field intense fireworks.

The Organiser once again thanked all members of the corporate community who have promised their support, while Police Commissioner Clifton Hicken was also recognized for offering his support.

The date for the launch of the tournament will be announced shortly.