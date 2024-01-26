The Speaker of the House must be neutral

Dear Editor,

I am troubled. I’m appalled at the alleged conduct of some persons in the Honourable House of Assembly. What for me is even more troubling was the reported lack of an appropriate response by the Speaker of the House.

I read over and over again that disrespect was meted out to an Opposition member of Parliament, but was unaware of the nature and gravity of the disrespect until I read a letter in Kaieteur News (Thursday Jan.25 2024), signed by Pt. Ubraj Naraine in which he detailed “the reported language used – including terms such as ‘whore,’ ‘stripper,’ and ‘stink woman.’” FUH REAL? Could this be true? I thought that those who uttered such abuse would be summarily dealt with by the Speaker of the house and be made to apologise forthwith!! This woman could be my daughter! My inside churns at the thought of anyone disrespecting any of my children in such a way! And that in the presence of youths who were observing the debate!

I reflect on the tenure of past Speakers of the House, who may have been politically aligned to some party and do not recall such blatant dereliction of duty. We expect opposing views in the Honourable House, but is it necessary to descend to such lows!? Is this what we want our young people to learn?

When I think of “Speaker of the House” two words come to mind – ‘dignity’ and ‘neutrality’. Without these qualities, needed to harness and control outcomes, we will descend to animalistic behaviours (apologies to the lower animals).

One redeeming factor to note is that according to Stabroek News, Thursday, Jan.25, 2024, page 19 “…Fernandes told Stabroek News that several ministers of government apologized to her on behalf of ministers McCoy and Persaud, following their actions.” Hats off to you- whoever you are! This gives a ray of hope that all is not lost! I sincerely hope that the offenders will follow suit. I hope and pray that there would not be a recurrence of such dastardly behaviour in the House; that the Speaker will always seek to uphold “neutrality”, so that our National Assembly could be a forum that makes all Guyana proud!

Yours respectfully,

Claudia Heywood