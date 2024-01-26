Singh fifty keeps Anderson XI afloat following competitive day 

Latest update January 26th, 2024 12:59 AM
Jan 26, 2024 Sports
Kaieteur Sports – Sachin Singh somewhat missed out on a century but his 81 kept the Kevlon Anderson XI in the game as action in the ongoing Harpy Eagles practice game continued at the Meten-Meer-Zorg Ground yesterday.
After the Kemol Savory led XI finished on a daunting 329 all out after sublime knocks from Raymon Perez who hit 93 and Matthew Nandu 82, Anderson and his men were steady at stumps.
Trailing by 232, Anderson’s XI who were bowled out for 97, ended on 175 for 5 from 34 overs batting a second time after some good counter-batting from a few of their stars. Sachin Singh steadied the ship with a classy 81.
Contributions from Rampertab Ramnauth (41) and Akshaya Persaud (24) who aided in the cause. Seamers Leon Swamy, who continued his fine form across all formats, snapped up 3-22 from 5 overs while national pacer Nial Smith grabbed 2-59.
Action continues Today.
In 2024 Guyana is set to get US$2.1B, while Exxon gets US$14.7B in a 50/50 business. Cheers!!
Jan 26, 2024SportsMax – The West Indies faced a tumultuous opening day at Brisbane in the second Test against Australia, with the score standing at 266-8 at stumps. The day/night match showcased the...
Jan 26, 2024
Jan 26, 2024
Jan 26, 2024
Jan 26, 2024
Jan 25, 2024
Kaieteur News – When the PPP/C took office in 1992, it lamented the country’s US$2.1B external debt which it said... more
(The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the Organization of American States. He is also... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]