Singh fifty keeps Anderson XI afloat following competitive day

GCB Harpy Eagles practice game

Kaieteur Sports – Sachin Singh somewhat missed out on a century but his 81 kept the Kevlon Anderson XI in the game as action in the ongoing Harpy Eagles practice game continued at the Meten-Meer-Zorg Ground yesterday.

After the Kemol Savory led XI finished on a daunting 329 all out after sublime knocks from Raymon Perez who hit 93 and Matthew Nandu 82, Anderson and his men were steady at stumps.

Trailing by 232, Anderson’s XI who were bowled out for 97, ended on 175 for 5 from 34 overs batting a second time after some good counter-batting from a few of their stars. Sachin Singh steadied the ship with a classy 81.

Contributions from Rampertab Ramnauth (41) and Akshaya Persaud (24) who aided in the cause. Seamers Leon Swamy, who continued his fine form across all formats, snapped up 3-22 from 5 overs while national pacer Nial Smith grabbed 2-59.

Action continues Today.