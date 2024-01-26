Over 30 contractors bid to build mega drainage canal in Reg. 6

Kaieteur News – Approximately 37 companies have submitted Expressions of Interest (EOI) for the construction of flood embankment and Hope-like Canals from Vreid-en-Vencap to 66 Village, Corentyne, Region Six.

This was revealed during the recent opening of tenders at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office. The construction of the canal is a project being undertaken by the Ministry of Agriculture through the National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA).

The government has budgeted $29.4 billion to facilitate its plans to replicate the Hope Canal (Region 4) in Regions 5 and 6, Senior Minister in the Office of the President with Responsibility for Finance, Dr. Ashni Singh said during his presentation of the 2024 national Budget.

The Finance Minister stated that the replication of the Hope Canal “fits firmly in our Manifesto promise to provide climate resilient Drainage and Irrigation (D&I) Infrastructure, protect our coastland from losses due to perennial flooding and address issues of adaptation and mitigation consequent on climate vulnerabilities.”

Dr. Singh noted that, “In 2023, we commenced the design of three new Hope-like structures. In 2024, we will begin works on two of those structures in Regions 5 and 6.”

Last year, the Department of Public Information (DPI) reported that designs for the canals in Regions Five and Six were expected to be completed by February of this year, to facilitate the commencement of works.

At a recent farmers’ meeting, Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha had mentioned that, “These will be massive structures. These will be canals that will help us when we have excessive rainfall and excessive water in the system to drain the system without putting pressure on our drainage we now have.”

He added that the consultants working on the plans have promised to build the canals so that water can be conserved for use in irrigation, particularly during extended dry periods.

Below are the companies and their bids:

Ministry of Agriculture- National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA)

Expressions of Interest (EOI) – Construction of Flood Embankment and Hope-like Canals from Vreid-en-Vencap to 66 Village, Corentyne, Berbice.

