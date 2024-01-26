Over 30 contractors bid to build mega drainage canal in Reg. 6

Latest update January 26th, 2024 12:59 AM
Jan 26, 2024 News
Kaieteur News – Approximately 37 companies have submitted Expressions of Interest (EOI) for the construction of flood embankment and Hope-like Canals from Vreid-en-Vencap to 66 Village, Corentyne, Region Six.
This was revealed during the recent opening of tenders at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office. The construction of the canal is a project being undertaken by the Ministry of Agriculture through the National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA).
The government has budgeted $29.4 billion to facilitate its plans to replicate the Hope Canal (Region 4) in Regions 5 and 6, Senior Minister in the Office of the President with Responsibility for Finance, Dr. Ashni Singh said during his presentation of the 2024 national Budget.
The Finance Minister stated that the replication of the Hope Canal “fits firmly in our Manifesto promise to provide climate resilient Drainage and Irrigation (D&I) Infrastructure, protect our coastland from losses due to perennial flooding and address issues of adaptation and mitigation consequent on climate vulnerabilities.”
Dr. Singh noted that, “In 2023, we commenced the design of three new Hope-like structures. In 2024, we will begin works on two of those structures in Regions 5 and 6.”
Last year, the Department of Public Information (DPI) reported that designs for the canals in Regions Five and Six were expected to be completed by February of this year, to facilitate the commencement of works.
At a recent farmers’ meeting, Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha had mentioned that, “These will be massive structures. These will be canals that will help us when we have excessive rainfall and excessive water in the system to drain the system without putting pressure on our drainage we now have.”
He added that the consultants working on the plans have promised to build the canals so that water can be conserved for use in irrigation, particularly during extended dry periods.
In 2024 Guyana is set to get US$2.1B, while Exxon gets US$14.7B in a 50/50 business. Cheers!!
Jan 26, 2024SportsMax – The West Indies faced a tumultuous opening day at Brisbane in the second Test against Australia, with the score standing at 266-8 at stumps. The day/night match showcased the...
Jan 26, 2024
Jan 26, 2024
Jan 26, 2024
Jan 26, 2024
Jan 25, 2024
Kaieteur News – When the PPP/C took office in 1992, it lamented the country’s US$2.1B external debt which it said... more
(The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the Organization of American States. He is also... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]