Guyana is the borrowing capital of the world

Kaieteur News – Guyana, de fastest growing economy in the world is becoming de fastest growing debt collection agency? It seems our national pastime is not cricket but rather the thrilling sport of “Who Can Borrow More?”

Deh gat folks in Guyana who have turned borrowing into an art form. Forget saving for a rainy day; we’re too busy creating a downpour of debt. If only there were Nobel Prizes for borrowing, we’d have a cabinet full of them by now. When yuh just get married and gat to furnish yuh home, it does cost millions fuh but bed, stove, refrigerator, dining table, chairs, blinds and even kitchen utensils. Even dem young professionals can’t save enough fuh furnish dem homes. So dem gat to go to dem hire-purchase place fuh get the items pon terms.

And what’s a Guyanese home without a car? We don’t just drive cars; we chauffeur our debt around town. Don’t be fooled by that sleek ride; many are bought by loans from the banks or paid for in installments from the car dealers. But the borrowing bonanza doesn’t stop there. Oh no, we’ve got our fashionistas strolling down the runway of debt, flaunting their designer wear from boutiques. Thank goodness for lay-away. And when the supermarket checkout line demands cash like a toll booth, fear not! We’ve perfected the art of the neighbour-nudge and the friend-favour – the modern-day barter system where groceries are the currency of camaraderie. Forget about fiscal responsibility; we’re here for a good time, not a financially stable time. So, fellow Guyanese, let’s raise our glasses (borrowed, of course) to a nation that knows the true meaning of living on the edge – of someone else’s credit limit.

Why worry? The government is borrowing too – left, right and centre…even under!

Talk Half! Leff Half!