Guyana and Venezuelan Foreign Ministers met in Brazil for Joint Commission Meeting

Jan 26, 2024 News

An image from the first meeting of the Joint Commission between Guyana and Venezuela (Photo credit: Brazil Ministry of External Affairs)

Kaieteur News – The Foreign Ministers of Guyana and Venezuela convened in Brasilia, Brazil, on Thursday, marking the inaugural meeting of the Joint Commission established in accordance with the joint Declaration of Argyle for dialogue and peace.

The Declaration emerged from discussions between President Irfaan Ali and Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro at Argyle, St. Vincent on December 14, 2023 on the Guyana –Venezuela border controversy.

Under Paragraph 7 of the Joint Declaration, both nations agreed to promptly establish a joint commission comprising their Foreign Ministers and technical experts. The commission’s mandate is to address mutually agreed-upon matters, with an obligation to provide updates to the Presidents of Guyana and Venezuela within three months.

observers from Brazil, CELAC and UN

During the meeting, Guyana presented an agenda, with Minister Hugh Todd, leading Guyana’s delegation, stating that the country’s stance on the land boundary between Guyana and Venezuela remained unchanged.

Guyana asserted that the resolution of the border controversy falls under the jurisdiction of the International Court of Justice (ICJ), as stipulated by the Geneva Agreement. Consequently, Guyana emphasized its commitment to maintaining the matter before the Court until a final ruling is issued, which will be respected fully.

Minister Todd proposed exploring regional and hemispheric statements on peace and security as a constructive avenue for advancing discussions. He also identified several areas for potential collaboration, including existing agreements on drugs, Jet A1 Fuel, and matters related to food security.

Guyana reiterated its dedication to the principles outlined in the Argyle Declaration, emphasizing a commitment to fostering peace in Latin America and the Caribbean.

Todd expressed eagerness for future meetings to further enhance the relationship between Guyana and Venezuela.

Notably, he extended sincere appreciation to the Foreign Minister of Brazil, HE Mauro Vieira, for facilitating the discussions. Recognition was also given to the representatives of CELAC and the United Nations, who attended the meeting as observers.

Dr. Karen Cummings, APNU Parliamentarian

