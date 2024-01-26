Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ returns March 15

Kaieteur Sports – It is considered the most celebrated street football tournament in the country where teams eagerly anticipate its staging.

The Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Georgetown Zone is scheduled to kick-off on March 15, at the renowned National Park in Thomas Lands.

Thirty-two of the top teams from Georgetown will vie for bragging rights and the right to be crowned champion over eight days of competition along with lucrative prize monies and trophies, while an automatic berth in the national final is guaranteed.

According to Guinness Brand executive Lee Baptiste, because of the extended absence of the tournament due to the Covid 19 pandemic and other unfortunate issues, the organisers are pulling out all the stops to ensure that the event makes an exciting re-entry to the street-style football landscape.

To this end, Baptiste informed that they’ve decided to invite thirty-two of the best teams in Georgetown, who will battle over eight days for the right to be crowned the best in the City.

The other playing days are March 16, 17, 22, 23, 24 and 30 with the final set for the 31st.

Baptiste added that this year’s zone opener will enjoy unprecedented media exposure, assuring that all platforms will be utilized to advertise the event.

“We are quite aware of the popularity of the event and because of its unfortunate absence for some time, players and fan experience will be a top priority for us so very shortly we will be rolling out our plans to sensitize communities, where these teams will come from, about all the information pertaining to the tournament,” he said.

He disclosed that apart from the automatic qualifiers, the organisers hope to stage a playoff among teams desirous of competing in the tournament, especially those entering for the first time.

Defending champions Gold is Money will be aiming to secure their third consecutive title an accolade if they achieve it will make them the first team to do so, while the most successful team in the tournament’s history Sparta Boss’s motivation must be to stop them in their quest of accomplishing such a feat.

Among the other favoured teams slated to compete are Back Circle, Bent Street, Sophia, North East La Penitence, Stabroek Ballers and Albouystown.

Judging from recent competitions, this year’s Georgetown Zone is shaping up to be one of the most competitive in recent memory with a plethora of young upcoming teams already displaying their potential and pedigree so therefore it should not come as no surprise if one of the lesser fancied teams go all the way to win the coveted title.

Early evidence of the young teams’ performances in recently staged tournaments seem to suggest that such a scenario is a real possibility, and this setting makes the attendance of residents from individual communities even more crucial for team support.

Baptiste revealed that they are currently in discussion to stage a tournament Launch and details will be forthcoming soon.

This year could also witness a more vibrant community interaction all aimed at bringing communities together to create social cohesion among its residents.

Additionally, the Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Competition has over the years been organized to identify talent and with word emanating about the abundance of such residing in the competing communities, the custodians of the sport are advised to have scouts on every scheduled match day.

What is guaranteed are exciting matches and giveaways for fans.