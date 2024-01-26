GBA’s Senior Boxing programme kicks off today

Kaieteur Sports – The Guyana Boxing Association (GBA) has organised a Senior Boxing Development championship schedule to commence today (January 26th) at the National Gymnasium on Mandela Avenue. Medical officials, alongside the GBA’s technical staff, conducted the customary weigh-in process at the venue, drawing a notable presence of senior boxers and coaches.

With the dynamic weigh-in process now concluded, the GBA is poised to launch its senior boxing programme, marking the beginning of a developmental initiative aimed at refining the skills of aspiring boxers striving to qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympics. This programme is anticipated to be a pivotal moment for Guyana’s boxing scene, with a commitment to producing athletes capable of competing at the global level.

President of the GBA, Steve Ninvalle, emphasized the importance of meticulous planning in creating a fair and transparent weigh-in process that supports athletes on their journey to qualify for the 2024 Olympic Games.

As the first senior championship on the boxing calendar, gyms like Rose Hall Town Jammers, Forgotten Youth Foundation, Guyana Defence Force, and Guyana Police Force boxing gyms will be well-represented at this event. The attention to detail during the weigh-in underscored the GBA’s dedication to ensuring fair competition and adherence to international standards.

The senior programme, organised by the GBA, is a comprehensive initiative aimed at providing intense training and preparation for boxers eyeing qualification for the 2024 Paris Olympics. GBA Technical Director, Terrence Poole, expressed enthusiasm for the program, emphasizing its role in nurturing local talent and preparing athletes for the global stage. Poole stated, “Guyana has a rich boxing tradition, and with proper training and support, our boxers can compete at the highest levels. This senior boxing programme is a stepping stone for our athletes to qualify for the 2024 Olympics and bring pride to our nation.”

The programme serves as a platform for the country’s most promising pugilists to refine their skills, improve physical conditioning, and gain valuable experience under the guidance of seasoned coaches and trainers. By investing in the next generation of boxers, the GBA aims to establish a sustainable framework that will consistently produce world-class athletes in the years ahead.