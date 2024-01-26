Latest update January 26th, 2024 12:59 AM

Essequibo man to stand trial for rape of child

Jan 26, 2024 Court Stories, Features / Columnists, News

Kaieteur News – A 60-year-old businessman from La Bell Alliance, Essequibo identified as Haimchand Takram called “Coolie Boy” was on Wednesday committed to stand trial at the Suddie Supreme Criminal Court for the rape of a child.

Takram was charged with the offence of Sexual Activity with a Child which reportedly occurred between September 1 and 30, 2022.

On Wednesday, Magistrate Esther Sam presided over the Paper Committal at the Anna Regina Magistrates’ Court where the court decided that there is enough evidence for the accused to stand trial.

Takram was granted $500,000 bail.

Meanwhile, Rohan Narine called Prem Narine also from Essequibo was on Wednesday charged with rape committed on a woman from Region Two. Narine was granted $300,000 bail and the case was adjourned to February 7, 2024 for the disclosure of statements.

