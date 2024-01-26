Latest update January 26th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Da Silva-Hodge 149-run partnership steer Windies to 266-8 on opening day of Brisbane (D/N) Test against Australia

Jan 26, 2024 Sports

Kavem Hodge and Joshua Da Silva put on the first 100-plus partnership of the series. (Getty Images)

Kavem Hodge and Joshua Da Silva put on the first 100-plus partnership of the series. (Getty Images)

SportsMax – The West Indies faced a tumultuous opening day at Brisbane in the second Test against Australia, with the score standing at 266-8 at stumps. The day/night match showcased the brilliance of Mitchell Starc, who claimed four crucial wickets, including his 350th Test scalp, to rattle the West Indies top order.

The day began with the West Indies winning the toss, offering them a golden opportunity. However, Starc had different plans, dismantling the top order in the opening session. He took three wickets, while Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins each contributed with one. The West Indies’ top six struggled to adapt to the extra bounce, with five of them nicking deliveries that could have been left alone.

Just when it seemed like the West Indies might squander their chance, Kavem Hodge and Joshua Da Silva orchestrated a remarkable fightback during the middle session. They batted through the twilight period, frustrating the Australian bowlers on what was considered a good batting pitch at the Gabba. The duo forged a resilient partnership of 149 for the sixth wicket, showcasing excellent defence and decision-making.

Mitchell Starc had Kavem Hodge nicking to the slips. (AFP/Getty Images)

Mitchell Starc had Kavem Hodge nicking to the slips. (AFP/Getty Images)

As the pink ball softened and the pitch flattened out, Da Silva and Hodge capitalized on any overpitched deliveries, driving with control through cover and down the ground. Despite Australia cycling through seven bowlers in the session, including Marnus Labuschagne, the West Indies’ batsmen stood firm, forming the highest and longest stand of the series to date.

Da Silva’s valiant effort eventually came to an end when he fell for 79 to a delivery from Nathan Lyon. Attempting to flick the ball, he missed and was adjudged plumb in front. Hodge, on the other hand, continued his impressive innings, reaching 71 before edging to slip off Mitchell Starc.

The lower order then contributed, with Kevin Sinclair and Alzarri Joseph adding a valuable 41 runs. Joseph played the aggressor, striking seven fours in his quick 22-ball knock. However, Josh Hazlewood induced a thick edge off the last ball of the day, dismissing Joseph for 32. Kevin Sinclair was not out on 16 at the close.

Mitchell Starc celebrates the wicket of Tagenarine Chanderpaul. (Getty Images)

Mitchell Starc celebrates the wicket of Tagenarine Chanderpaul. (Getty Images)

Earlier in the day, the top order struggled to display the same discipline. Kraigg Brathwaite was the first to fall, enticed into a half-hearted drive by Hazlewood. Tagenarine Chanderpaul and Kirk McKenzie steadied the ship briefly, but McKenzie’s aggression led to his downfall as he nicked to slip while trying to cut Cummins off the front foot.

Starc returned before the first break to claim three wickets in quick succession. Chanderpaul, Alick Athanaze, and Justin Greaves all fell victim to Starc’s skillful bowling. Athanaze’s dismissal marked a milestone for Starc, as he secured his 350th Test wicket, becoming the fifth Australian to achieve this feat and leaving him just four wickets behind Dennis Lillee on Australia’s all-time list. The West Indies will look to regroup and build on their total on the second day of this captivating Test match.

Scores: West Indies 266 for 8 (Da Silva 79, Hodge 71, Starc 4-68) vs Australia.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | Jan 24th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

In 2024 Guyana is set to get US$2.1B, while Exxon gets US$14.7B in a 50/50 business. Cheers!!

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Dr. Karen Cummings, APNU Parliamentarian

Dr. Karen Cummings, APNU Parliamentarian

Sports

Da Silva-Hodge 149-run partnership steer Windies to 266-8 on opening day of Brisbane (D/N) Test against Australia

Da Silva-Hodge 149-run partnership steer Windies to 266-8 on opening...

Jan 26, 2024

SportsMax – The West Indies faced a tumultuous opening day at Brisbane in the second Test against Australia, with the score standing at 266-8 at stumps. The day/night match showcased the...
Read More
Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ returns March 15

Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ returns...

Jan 26, 2024

GBA’s Senior Boxing programme kicks off today

GBA’s Senior Boxing programme kicks off today

Jan 26, 2024

Top teams confirm for Mash Cup

Top teams confirm for Mash Cup

Jan 26, 2024

Singh fifty keeps Anderson XI afloat following competitive day 

Singh fifty keeps Anderson XI afloat following...

Jan 26, 2024

NRSS welcomes new sporting equipment donated by GBA and GHB

NRSS welcomes new sporting equipment donated by...

Jan 25, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]