Youth remanded for robbing duo at knife-point at Kitty seawall

Kaieteur News – A 19-year-old man was remanded to prison on Wednesday, when he appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court and was charged for robbing two men of their phones and cash at knife-point at the Kitty seawall.

Justin Ollivierre appeared before Acting Chief Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus, where the charges were read to him. He was charged with two counts of robbery, whilst armed with a dangerous weapon, that being a knife. The accused pleaded guilty to the first charge; he entered a not guilty plea for the second.

It is alleged that on January 22, 2024, at the Kitty seawall roundabout, Georgetown, Ollivierre whilst in the company of two others, robbed Rawle Fiedkou of a Samsung phone valued $30,000 and $15,000 in cash. It is further alleged that the accused, along with others, robbed John Satnarine of a Samsung phone valued at $50,000.

During the court proceedings, the prosecutor related that the accused is not known to the victims. It was noted that at about 12:30hrs on January 22, the victims were at the seawall roundabout, awaiting transportation, when they were confronted by Ollivierre , who was armed with a knife.

Along with others, the accused demanded valuables from them. Following the altercation, the victims refused to submit to the bandits request, which led to a scuffle. As a result of the scuffle, the two victims sustained injuries, which subsequently led to them being relieved of their valuables mentioned in the charge.

An alarm was raised, and the police was summoned. The accused was then arrested whilst trying to escape on foot. Upon searching him, police ranks discovered a knife fitted by the waist of his pants, and recovered the cell phone stolen from Satnarine.

Meanwhile, his accomplices made good there escape in an unknown direction. The accused was escorted to a police station, where the charge was laid on him.

Thereafter the victims went to seek medical attention, while Satnarine was admitted as a patient and Fiedkou was treated then sent away.

In the courtroom, an unrepresented Ollivierre said in his defence that he indeed relieved Satnarine of his phone. However, he denied confronting the victims with a knife and stealing the phone from Fiedkou.

The prosecutor objected to bail. Following the objection, the Magistrate refused bail and the defendant was remanded to prison. Ollivierre is scheduled to appear before the court on February 14, 2024.