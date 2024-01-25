Latest update January 25th, 2024 12:59 AM

When Wallets Weep and Blood Pressure Peaks!

Jan 25, 2024 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists

Kaieteur News – People now packing blood pressure kits alongside dem grocery lists when dem go to de supermarket! De supermarket is now a stress test.

As yuh approach di cash out, yuh does feel di vibes changing. It’s like stepping into a financial boxing ring – only de punches are coming from de cash register. De cashier, armed with di price scanner, becomes a gladiator, and you, de shopper, anervous wrech as yuh await de knockout blow to yuh wallet.

Yuh items roll down di conveyor belt, and with each ‘beep,’ yuh heart skips a beat. De total flashing prices on de screen could trigger a heart attack. Yuh watch de digits climb higher and higher, and suddenly, yuh wonder if dis shopping spree gon’ be yuh financial flatline.

It’s de kind of suspense fit for a blockbuster movie, only dis thriller is set in de aisles of the supermarket. Yuh eyes glued to di total, like a horror movie where yuh know something bad ’bout to happen, but yuh can’t look away. De fear is whether yh gan gat enough to pay or have to face the embarrassment of returning some of the intended purchases to the shelves.

And when de grand total arrives, some folks react like dey just witnessed a UFO landing – total shock and disbelief. It’s not uncommon to witness shoppers stumbling out, bags in hand, but minds still processing the financial aftermath of their purchases.

 Talk half. Leff half

 

 

