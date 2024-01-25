Two dead, four injured in smash-up

Kaieteur News – Amidst an increase in fatal accidents along the country’s roads this month, a toddler and a 50-year-old vendor perished on Tuesday night when a car collided with several concrete piles at the junction of Heroes Highway and the Diamond Main Access Road, East Bank Demerara (EBD).

Dead are three-year-old Emily Persaud and Bhagat Singh, both of Providence Housing Scheme, EBD.

Four other people who were in the vehicle with Persaud and Singh sustained injuries following the accident. They include two-year-old Ellie Persaud, 23-year-old Britney Hendricks, Tresha Singh and the driver of the vehicle, Daniel Gomes, 21.

Police related that the accident involved a motorcar bearing registration PAD 6435, driven by Gomes.

Investigations revealed that at about 18:10hrs on Tuesday, the car was proceeding south along the eastern carriageway of the Heroes Highway at a fast rate.

Police said that the driver of the car approached the junction of the Heroes Highway and the Diamond Main Access Road, where there is a diversion with reflectors and road markings unlawfully placed for vehicles to turn west (right) into the Diamond Main Access Road only.

The driver subsequently failed to make ‘a right turn’ at the said diversion and continued further south. In doing so, he collided with several concrete piles lying on the side of Diamond Main Access Road.

Following the collision, the occupants sustained injuries to their heads and other parts of their bodies.

Police said the two and three three-year-old girls and Tresha Singh, who were seated in the back of the vehicle, were taken out from the car by public-spirited citizens and rushed to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre, where they were examined by a doctor on duty. The three-year-old child died whilst receiving treatment, while the other two victims were admitted for observation.

At the scene of the accident, a team of Emergency Medical Technicians (EMT) checked and examined the driver, Singh and Hendricks, after which were all placed into an ambulance and taken to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre, where they were examined by a doctor on duty.

Unfortunately, Singh was pronounced dead on arrival, while the driver was admitted as a patient. Hendricks was referred to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), where she was examined by a doctor and admitted as a patient in critical condition.

The bodies of both deceased were escorted by the police to the Memorial Gardens Funeral Home. The bodies are awaiting post-mortem examinations (PME).

News of the passing of the victims left many of their relatives in shock on Tuesday night. Singh’s relatives noted that the man lost his son last August in an accident at Canal Number Two Polder, West Bank Demerara.

The young man, Daveanand Singh, 17, and three others perished in that accident which occurred when the car they were travelling in, crashed into a parked motor lorry on the Resource Public Road, Canal Number Two Polder on August 27,2023.

Following the accident on Tuesday night, the Guyana Police Force (GPF) pleaded and appealed to drivers to ‘SLOW DOWN’ and ‘RESPECT THE ROADS.’