The politicisation of music arts and entertainment in Guyana: an ugly and abhorrent manifestation

Dear Editor

Kaieteur News – More than entertainment, music is a vehicle of expression. It is one of the powerful tools of self-expression, the right to independent opinion and refreshing originality. It must come straight from the heart of the artiste; untainted and without direct external pressure or political influence. It is same for the arts.

No government should involve itself in the politicisation of music. In Guyana, the PPP government’s interference in the fledgling music industry will not go unnoticed by this writer because it is another disgraceful and dictatorial act to gain control for political currency. Talented artistes and entertainers should not be forced to speak highly of the government to get a show or get studio time and monetary handouts. The political prostitution of our young talents must be halted.

Artistes, entertainers and comedians must have the full latitude to express their art form in an original way. Their social commentary must bar none and should capture the issues of the country in a non-partisan way and should not be construed as offensive to government, opposition or any institution, organisation or personalities.

The PPP has a history of holding Guyana back. It is either their way or the highway of persecution and discrimination. The PPP is now engaging in the cancel culture of talents that do not sing to their tune. They will not be allowed to any longer turn our independent voices into their Hits and Jams compromised lackeys that have fallen from grace after completing selling their souls to that nasty and corrupt regime. The PPP must not be allowed to destroy our entertainment industry before it reaches its full potential. Stop killing the dreams of our youths with your nightmarish negotiations for their souls.

Sincerely

Norman Browne

Social and Political Activist