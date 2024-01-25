Soaring Towards Passenger Movement Goal

Dear Editor

Kaieteur News – Guyana’s passenger movement statistics paint a vibrant picture of a nation on the rise, with figures placing the country firmly on track to achieve President Mohamed Irfaan Ali’s bold

prediction of one million passenger movements by 2025.

By the close of 2023, Guyana had recorded an impressive 931,450 international passenger movements across its four key ports of entry: the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA), Eugene Correia International Airport (EFCIA), Lethem Border Crossing and Moleson Creek

Crossing.

This remarkable achievement represents 93% of the targeted goal set by President Ali, demonstrating the momentum and dynamism within Guyana’s travel and tourism sector.

The Cheddi Jagan International Airport led the charge, recording 729,450 international passenger movements.

This surge in activity at CJIA reflects the increased global interest in Guyana as a premier travel destination fueled by its stunning natural beauty, rich cultural heritage, and burgeoning oil and gas industry.

Meanwhile, the Eugene F. Correia International Airport, Lethem Border Crossing and Moleson Creek Crossing played significant roles in facilitating international

passenger arrival and departure. EFCIA registered 78,035 international passenger movements, highlighting its growing importance as a regional service provider.

Similarly, Moleson Creek Crossing, with 97,408 passengers, and Lethem Border Crossing, with 26,557 passengers, served as vital links for travel between Guyana and neighbouring Suriname and Brazil, respectively.

Overall, these ports of entry recorded 134,124 or a 17% increase in international passenger movements in 2023 compared to 2022.

“These figures are a testament to the immense progress Guyana has made in recent years under the leadership of His Excellency Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali and the PPP/C government,” declared Minister Bishop Juan Edghill, Minister of Public Works. “Our commitment to infrastructure development, improved air connectivity, and enhanced tourism promotion is paying off, attracting

visitors from all corners of the globe.”

The government remains steadfast in its dedication to exceeding the one million passenger target by 2025.

Ongoing initiatives to expand airport capacity, diversifying tourism offerings, and strengthening strategic partnerships with airlines are expected to fuel continued growth in the sector.

Sincerely

Cheddi Jagan International Airport