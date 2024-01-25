Public servants fleeing fastest growing economy to seek employment in greener pastures

– Opposition MP says Govt failing to pay livable wages and salaries

Kaieteur News – Despite being touted as the fastest growing economy in the world Guyanese public servants have been leaving this country in the droves to seek employment in other countries as government fails to pay them livable wages and salaries, Opposition spokesperson on public service, Tabitha Sarabo-Halley has said.

This position was taken by the former Minister of Public Service and A Partnership for National Unity Alliance for Change (APNU AFC) Member of Parliament (MP) during her presentation in the budget debates at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre Liliendaal, Georgetown on Tuesday.

Sarabo-Halley’s expressed the view that budget 2024 is devoid of any substance for those in the public service as she suggested that government should make considerations to retain many of these public servants, if they would just give them an income that they and their families can comfortably live on. “This is a country with the fasting growing economy in the world, yet we have to say to foreigners …. You are taking our nurses; you are taking our teachers, why are you taking them. Why don’t you train your own?” The Opposition MP said. “It should be an indictment upon us that our professional public servants, our nurses, teachers, doctors and police officers are either leaving the country or choosing to leave the public service to find better employment in the private sector…” she continued.

The Opposition MP expressed the view that government appears comfortable with allowing trained and up-skilled public servants to leave these shores. “The reality is Mr. Speaker is that people are leaving because the PPP government is choosing not to treat them as human beings. They are leaving because the PPP government does not think they deserve a livable wage…” Sarabo- Halley added.

The former Minister of Public Service said that the government should therefore have an honest conversation with stakeholders on how to train and retain its workers. She noted however that the administration continues to put its head in the sand and ignore the plight of its most valuable asset – the human capital. “It does not matter how many public schools, hospitals and police stations you build if you do not have the capital to adequately manage it they will fall to naught.” “It is an abysmal look for the Ministry of Public Service, the Ministry of Health and in fact the entire public that we can sit and be comfortable with the fact that so many public servants are leaving if we are to effectively and efficiently develop as a country, we need to build capacity and retain our public servants,” Sarabo- Halley continued. “Imagine Mr. Speaker all these ministers had no time telling the people of Guyana how they plan to spend the billions of dollars allocated to them under a trillion-dollar budget but they come here regurgitating the same lines from the 2023, 2022, 2021 and 2020 budget speeches…” “I would like to say to our public servants, who work in every county, every region, and every town that we hear your concerns…. To those public servants who have chosen to leave our shores with all of their skills because they have to choose how to better take care of their families over love of country we want them to know that we see them, we understand your struggle….”

Sarabo-Halley’s contentions were nevertheless promptly rejected by Minister Sonia Parag who up to last month occupied the post Public Service Minister. Parag noted that “Budget 2024 comprises: allocations totaling $121.4 billion for wages and salaries for central government employees including a salary increase that will be announced later in the year; an allocation of $40.7 billion for old age pensioners and public assistance beneficiaries; an allocation of $135.2 billion for our education system to ensure every single child receives a good education,

Minister Parag who now holds the office of Senior Minister of Local Government spoke to the allocation that is pegged for development of the democratic organs. “Over $103 billion allocated this year will ensure all local democratic organs nationwide receive their subvention to further drive development across the nation.”

“In addition to that we are not leaving the hinterland communities out as well with the particular allocation given to the region and we plan to do so much in all of the region to develop drainage, irrigation and to ensure that the daily life of our people is made easier and there is relief brought to the communities,” Minister Parag said.

The minister believes the interventions outlined in the fiscal package are comprehensive and people-centred, and demonstrate the administration’s drive to meaningfully increase Guyana’s economic growth. “I am proud to stand here in defense of yet another bold, people-centred budget. And of course, I cannot stand here without commending my colleague the Honorable Dr Ashni Singh, Minister of Finance and now Public Service for once again presenting such an incredible financial plan. One that supports and maintains our standing as the world’s fastest-growing economy,” Parag said.