Port Kaituma man dies in hit-and-run one day before birthday

Kaieteur News – Police at Port Kaituma have detained the driver of a vehicle after a 29-year-old man died in a hit-and-run accident at the North West District community during the wee hours of Wednesday morning.

Dead is Andrew Adams. The man died one day before he would have celebrated his 30th birthday. Reports are that Adams was found with multiple injuries about his body at the Citrus Grove Main Road, Port Kaituma around 03:00hrs on Wednesday. He was rushed to the Port Kaituma Regional Hospital. However, the man died while undergoing treatment, relatives said.

Reports are that Adams called a sibling prior to the accident and requested a drop home. However the young man decided to make his way home of foot. Adams’ sister told this publication that her brother was struck down by a man called ‘Menty’ who drove away after colliding with her sibling. “Somebody else was passing and saw my brother and called the police. Then the ambulance pick him up and they take him to the hospital,” she said.

She said her brother was conscious when he was taken to the hospital; he was questioned by medical staff regarding who may have hit him. “He could not answer them because he was in pain. The doctor said that he bleed to death. His foot break up and he lost a lot of blood and that is what caused him to die,” she said. The woman said her brother lived with their mother adding that he was preparing to celebrate his 30th birthday on Thursday. The driver who struck Adams was arrested by the police on Wednesday morning.

Investigations into the accident are ongoing.