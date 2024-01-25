NRSS welcomes new sporting equipment donated by GBA and GHB

Latest update January 25th, 2024 12:59 AM
Jan 25, 2024 Sports
– This contribution aimed at enhancing the school’s PE programme
Kaieteur News – In a heartwarming display of community support, Emily Ramdhani, President of the Guyana Badminton Association (GBA), and Philip Fernandes, President of the Guyana Hockey Board (GHB), yesterday made a significant contribution to North Ruimveldt Secondary School (NRSS) by donating high-quality sporting equipment.
The generous donation included a variety of badminton equipment as well as several hockey sticks along with balls. The recipients of this thoughtful gesture, the students and staff of NRSS, expressed their heartfelt gratitude during a special ceremony.
Headmistress Mrs. Rasulan Khan conveyed her appreciation to Ms. Ramdhani for the badminton equipment, recognizing the positive impact it would have on the school’s Physical Education (PE) programme. She emphasized the importance of providing students with the resources they need to explore and excel in various sports, promoting a healthy and active lifestyle.
Equally appreciative, the students themselves expressed their excitement and gratitude for the newly acquired badminton equipment, acknowledging Ms. Ramdhani’s commitment to fostering sportsmanship and skill development among the youth.
The acknowledgment was also extended to Mr. Fernandes, as Mrs. Khan and the students conveyed their thanks for the hockey sticks and balls. Recognizing the significance of hockey in promoting teamwork, discipline, and physical fitness, the school community eagerly anticipated incorporating these resources into their sports curriculum.
The collaborative effort between the GBA and the GHB not only exemplifies the spirit of these associations active involvement but also underscores the importance of providing students with diverse opportunities to engage in physical activities.
Listen to how the government. protecting you
Jan 25, 2024– This contribution aimed at enhancing the school’s PE programme Kaieteur News – In a heartwarming display of community support, Emily Ramdhani, President of the Guyana Badminton...
Jan 25, 2024
Jan 25, 2024
Jan 24, 2024
Jan 24, 2024
Jan 24, 2024
Kaieteur News – An amazing feature of the PPPC’s 2024 Budget is the setting aside of monies for cost- of-living relief.... more
(The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the Organization of American States. He is also... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]