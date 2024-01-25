NRSS welcomes new sporting equipment donated by GBA and GHB

– This contribution aimed at enhancing the school’s PE programme

Kaieteur News – In a heartwarming display of community support, Emily Ramdhani, President of the Guyana Badminton Association (GBA), and Philip Fernandes, President of the Guyana Hockey Board (GHB), yesterday made a significant contribution to North Ruimveldt Secondary School (NRSS) by donating high-quality sporting equipment.

The generous donation included a variety of badminton equipment as well as several hockey sticks along with balls. The recipients of this thoughtful gesture, the students and staff of NRSS, expressed their heartfelt gratitude during a special ceremony.

Headmistress Mrs. Rasulan Khan conveyed her appreciation to Ms. Ramdhani for the badminton equipment, recognizing the positive impact it would have on the school’s Physical Education (PE) programme. She emphasized the importance of providing students with the resources they need to explore and excel in various sports, promoting a healthy and active lifestyle.

Equally appreciative, the students themselves expressed their excitement and gratitude for the newly acquired badminton equipment, acknowledging Ms. Ramdhani’s commitment to fostering sportsmanship and skill development among the youth.

The acknowledgment was also extended to Mr. Fernandes, as Mrs. Khan and the students conveyed their thanks for the hockey sticks and balls. Recognizing the significance of hockey in promoting teamwork, discipline, and physical fitness, the school community eagerly anticipated incorporating these resources into their sports curriculum.

The collaborative effort between the GBA and the GHB not only exemplifies the spirit of these associations active involvement but also underscores the importance of providing students with diverse opportunities to engage in physical activities.