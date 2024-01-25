No details of plans, policies for the development in $8B sports and culture budget allocation – APNU MP

Kaieteur News – Shadow Minister of Culture Youth and Sport of A Partnership for National Unity /Alliance for Change (APNU/AFC) Member of Parliament (MP), Nima Flue-Bess is of the view that Budget 2024 lacks details of plans and policies that will foster the development of the sports and the creative sector.

“When I examine the {sports} Ministry, the policy direction leaves much to be desired. The sum of [over $ 8 billion] allocated this year compared to the previous year’s allocations. We saw a number of incomplete projects and poorly done work which tell a story,” she said.

As such, Flue-Bess believes there is need for scrutiny and a closer examination of the allocation for the culture and arts.

“The budget spoke about the belief of the government in harnessing the energies of our people …Such flowery words when the reality is far from it…How are you harnessing those energies? Under culture we have [over $2b] note under subsidies and contributions local organizations for four organizations are listed,” she said.

“Where are the monies for Burrowes School of Arts, will they receive the much needed material to run successful programmes; What about the music schools what about the National Dance {school} and what about the floors of the National Dance Company that need fixing with right material so that dancing can have its cultural impact on our society. What about the copyright legislation and protection for artistes and those in the creative arts? What is there to protect them so that they can harness the rewards of the talents?” the MP questioned.

She noted too that the government had all 2023 to assist and enhance the work of these organizations but failed to do so.

“If we want to harness the talent of people we must provide the right platform to do it …These organizations went an entire year without their needs being met.”

Flue-Bess referenced a number of news articles in which relief was promised to the creative sector.

“We hear of all these promises… But where are the monies that will make our local artistes bigger and better in Budget 2024? When are we going to talk about our skills and talents being developed in the creative fields in Guyana?” she said.

The MP believes the absence of details for the projects mentioned in the budget contributes to the state of incompleteness of the projects.

“Where will this new art gallery and museum be located…I ain’t find it in the budget book , outfitting of community spaces for cultural performances… again which community spaces are being referenced, they talk about cultural camps; where will these cultural camps be held?” she asked.

Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport, Charles Ramson Jr, who contributed to the debate following Flue-Bess presentation, compared the budgets allocated by the government and the previous administration for culture, youth and sport.

He said that the government was able to achieve cultural revitalization, youth empowerment and sporting triumphs through the efforts of the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports. He said he was convinced of the impact these sporting, cultural and youth activities made on the lives of all Guyanese.

“This has been the greatest year of achievements for us, we have surpassed every set target we set for ourselves in our budget,” Ramson asserted.

He said nearly 350 sports grounds were rehabilitated through the Ministry’s ‘ground enhancement’ programme through the government’s injection of $1.2 billion into the sector last year.

Minister Ramson said this is as a result of the government’s work in the area of youth and community development.

“We are currently doing 150 grounds and if you include the hinterland, it is 100 grounds support from our ministry and another 100 grounds coming out from the Ministry of Amerindian Affairs. So currently 350 community grounds across this country are getting support,” Minister Ramson highlighted.

The minister stated this is more than what the previous administration was able to achieve during their time in government.

“The APNU/AFC did nothing but the Durban Park in their five years, where they spent $1.4 billion and $600 million is unaccounted for…cannot be found…that is what they consider complete. That is not complete, that is a complete fraud. We are currently building five stadiums, six indoor facilities, and these are multi-year projects,” Minister Ramson stated.

He said that the monies were also expended on the construction of international stadiums at Crane in Region Three and Palmyra in Region Six.

Residents of Regions One, Three, Seven, Eight, and Nine will be benefitting from newly constructed multipurpose halls, Ramson added.