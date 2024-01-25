Guyana, Venezuela Foreign Affairs Ministers to meet in Brazil today

Kaieteur News – The Foreign Affairs Ministers of Guyana and Venezuela, along with their technical teams, are expected to meet today in Brazil, in keeping with the requirements of an agreement signed between the two nations. The Argyle Agreement, signed in December, 2023 outlines an 11-point plan both nations would adhere to so as to maintain peace and stability within the region. The agreement followed on the heels of troubling acts of aggression by Venezuela for Guyana’s Essequibo Region.

During an interview with veteran journalist, Denis Chabrol yesterday, the President said the meeting is a very important step in fulfilling what was agreed on in St. Vincent and the Grenadines. He said this included the establishment of a commission to look at a range of consequential matters necessary to develop an agenda so that the conversation between the two countries can continue. He said this would also set the stage for the second meeting to occur between himself and Venezuela’s President, Nicholas Maduro.

“So first, it is important from the agreement perspective, that is, we have quickly moved to honouring the agreement and secondly, it continues the conversation that is critical … it also gives us now an agenda with items that both sides will want to speak on such as issues of trade, climate, energy security, initiatives to expand our trade and improve our neighbourly relationship…,” the President said.

Kaieteur News previously reported that the Argyle Agreement was signed by both nations as a means of maintaining peace while the border controversy matter continues to engage the attention of the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

The agreement states that both nations agreed to continue dialogue on any other pending matters of mutual importance to the two countries. They also agreed that both States will refrain, whether by words or deeds, from escalating any conflict or disagreement arising from any controversy between them.

The agreement also states that both nations will cooperate to avoid incidents on the ground conducive to tension between them. In the event of such an incident, the two States will immediately communicate with one another, the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), the Community of Latin America and the Caribbean (CELAC), and the President of Brazil to contain, reverse and prevent its recurrence.

Additionally, both States agreed that Prime Minister Ralph E. Gonsalves, the Pro-Tempore President of CELAC, Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit, the incumbent CARICOM Chairman, and President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva of Brazil will remain seized of the matter as Interlocutors and the UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres as Observer, with the ongoing concurrence of Presidents Irfaan Ali and Nicolas Maduro. For the avoidance of doubt, Prime Minister Gonsalves’ role will continue even after Saint Vincent and the Grenadines ceases to be the Pro-Tempore President of CELAC, within the framework of the CELAC Troika plus one; and Prime Minister Skerrit’s role will continue as a member of the CARICOM Bureau.