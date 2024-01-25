Gunman snatches woman’s gold chain on D’Urban Street

Kaieteur News – A bandit last Friday night placed a gun to a 50-year-old woman’s head at D’Urban Street and snatched her gold chain worth $60,000 before escaping with an accomplice waiting for him on a small motorcycle.

She recalled that she was attacked around 19:15 hrs. “I was at a shop sitting and I felt a hand on by shoulder by the chain and when I look-up this guy pull out a gun in my face,” the woman said as she recounted screaming loudly. Following her screams, the bandit reportedly snatched the chain and ran away. She remembered seeing him running towards a waiting motorcycle. A report has since been lodged with the police.