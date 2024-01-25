Burke files $500M defamation lawsuit against Minister Teixeira, state media

Kaieteur News – United States-based Guyanese, Rickford Burke has initiated legal proceedings against Minister of Governance and Parliamentary Affairs, Gail Teixeira, the National Communications Network (NCN) and the Guyana Chronicle over a press statement that was made by the minister reportedly containing defamatory statements about the public commentator.

Burke is seeking over $500 million for libel as well as aggravated and exemplary damages.

According to the document, Burke is being represented by Attorney-at-law Darren Wade. It was stated that on or about October 31, 2022, Minister Teixeira published a defamatory statement titled, “Burke One-Man organisation continues to spread racist propaganda,” which contained false defamatory words about Burke.

His lawyer contended that the statement claimed that Burke is a dishonest and untrustworthy individual, that he is a criminal, that he has a history of criminal behaviour, he used force, threats, or undue pressure in an attempt to get $200 million from a Guyanese businessman. The attorney also contended that the statement claimed that Burke and others like him represent a backward-looking and polarizing view that is out of step with the values of the Guyanese people and that he is bent on dividing Guyana on racial lines, that someone in the United States made sexual offence complaint against Burke and that he holds prejudiced beliefs or exhibits discriminatory behaviours based on a person’s race.

It was stated that the defamatory statement was published in the Guyana Chronicle newspaper, aired on NCN radio channels and also published on Facebook on various dates.

Burke’s lawyer said that his client’s reputation and character has been impugned and brought into disrepute because of the statement made by Minister Teixeira. It was stated that the publication was circulated to lower Burke’s reputation in the mind of the right thinking members of society. Also, the attorney stated that as a consequence, Burke’s character, credit, reputation, and profession have been brought into public scandal, odium and contempt.

As such, Burke is seeking compensation as well as substantial cost. Attorney General, Anil Nandlall was named as a respondent in the suit since Teixeira is a minister of the Government of Guyana.

In response, on Tuesday January 23, 2024, attorneys-at-law Sanjeev Datadin and Khalif A. Gobin filed their defence on behalf of Minister Teixeira.

The lawyers contended, inter alia, that the court is without jurisdiction to hear the claim that was filed, that the statement of claim is not signed by any attorney or dated – therefore it does not constitute a claim in law. It was also stated that the claim has no valid authority to appoint an attorney-at-law as the signature on the document is not an original signature.

Moreover, the lawyers on behalf of the minister also stated that she denies “each and every statement contained in the statement of claim.”

Datadin and Gobin contended that the minister is entitled as a public official, a Member of Parliament and a Minister of Government to speak on matters of public interests and importance.

Notably, it was stated that if Burke is entitled to any damages it should be nominal, as it will be contended at trial that he is bereft of any reputation of character which the law of defamation contemplates protection.

Additionally, the document states that the claim is wholly misconceived, baseless and without cause, an abuse of process and ought to be dismissed with cost.