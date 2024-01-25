Action continued in the GT Beer 5overs 7-a-side Tapeball cricket competition at Rose hall Canje

Kaieteur Sports – Action continued in the Banks DIH Limited 5overs 7-a-side Tapeball cricket competition with second round action at the Rose Hall Community Centre Ground.

At the end of the day’s action eight teams have advanced to the quarter-finals which will be followed by the semifinals and final, all slated for next Sunday at the Port Mourant Community Centre Ground.

The teams making it through are Sip and Play, Titans, Royals, Crabwood Creek, East Bank Berbice, City Stars, University of Guyana and Canje Spartans.

The teams were divided into two zones; some results show; in Zone A – Titans 56-2, Sip and Play in reply 55-3 to lose by 1 run, Spartans 67-1, Canje Royal 24 all out, Canje Royals 57-5, Sip and Play 29-2, Spartans 81-0, Titans 61-2, Royals 81-1 with Seon Hetymer 62 not out (8×6, 2×4), Titans 45-3 and Spartans 77-4, Sip and Play 78-2.

Zone B results show – East Bank 48-3, CWC 51-4, City Stars 105-2, UG 89-2, UG 65-4, East Bank 37, CWC 51-1, City Stars 52-1, East Bank 51all out, City Stars 52-1 and CWC 85-0, UG 55-2.

Sunday action starts at 10:00 hrs, with quarter-final matches which will be followed by the semifinals. The two winners will then clash in the final which will be played under lights.

Apart from cricket action on the ground, Banks DIH Limited has organised a number of other activities that will cater for the entire family. There will be Trampoline for the kids, Bouncy castle, Face painting among other fun filled activities.

There will be plenty of food available and a well stocked bar and lots of banks promotions. The quarterfinals, semifinals, third place play off and final will be played on Sunday 28th at The Port Mourant Community Centre. The final will be played under lights.

Over $400,000 in cash trophies and other incentives will be up for grabs. The winning team will walk away with $200,000 and the coveted Banks DIH trophy. There will also be cash and other incentives available for other top placed teams. Outstanding individual performers are also expected to be rewarded. (Samuel Whyte)