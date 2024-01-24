When politics come between friends

Kaieteur News – You ever hear ’bout dem two women who used to be tighter than peas in a pod? Man, dem was like bread and butter, salt and pepper, or rice and curry – inseparable!

Back in the day, they used to share secrets, recipes, and laugh and smile. Dem used to hug up and embrace like long-lost sisters when dem reach up.

But then politics came knocking on their door, and guess what? Instead of friendship, it brought the hurricane of political discord.

Now, these two former comrades-in-arms have turned into rivals-in-words, thanks to the ever-enticing world of partisan politics. One can’t help but wonder if they’re practicing for a new reality show: “From Besties to Frenemies”.

Gone are the days of cheek-kissing greetings; instead, they throw shade at each other like they’re auditioning for a role in a political drama. It’s like watching a soap opera, but instead of dramatic close-ups, we get political jabs and sassy soundbites.

It’s a classic case of “politics make former bedfellows strangers,” and boy, are these two ladies putting on a show. You’d think they were auditioning for a Shakespearean play with all the verbal acrobatics and political fencing. To be or not to be friends – that is the question, and the answer seems to be a resounding “Not anymore!”

They used to swap family stories; now, they swap political barbs. It’s a real-life soap opera, and the plot twist is that the only reason they’re at odds is because one wears red and the other green – talk ’bout choosing sides like they’re in a fashion showdown.

The tragic comedy of friendship is now lost to the whims of political loyalty. It’s a cautionary tale – beware, ye friends, for politics can be a fickle, and what was once a warm friendly embrace can turn into a cold political shoulder.

Talk Half! Leff Half!