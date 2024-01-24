Vreed-en-Hoop man charged with human trafficking

Latest update January 24th, 2024 12:59 AM
Jan 24, 2024 Court Stories, Features / Columnists, News
Kaieteur News – A construction worker of New Road, Vreed-en-Hoop, West Coast Demerara (WCD), was on Monday charged with Trafficking in Persons when he appeared at the Vreed-en-Hoop Magistrates’ Court.
The accused, 45-year-old Asif Mohamed Abrahim was arrested on January 18, 2024.
During his first court appearance before Magistrate Faith McGusty, Abrahim who was charged with Trafficking in Persons contrary to Section 3 (1) (i) of the Combatting of Trafficking in Persons Act No. 2 of 2005, pleaded not guilty.
Abrahim was remanded to prison and the matter was adjourned to February 5, 2024 for statements.
Monday’s hearing was done virtually, via Zoom.
Listen to how the government. protecting you
Jan 24, 2024SportsMax – Nicholas Pooran and West Indies Women’s ODI and T20I Captain Hayley Matthews were the only West Indians selected as the International Cricket Council (ICC) yesterday completed...
Jan 24, 2024
Jan 24, 2024
Jan 24, 2024
Jan 24, 2024
Jan 24, 2024
Kaieteur News – The things that I remember the most about school is not so much about the education, but the things... more
(The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the Organization of American States. He is also... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]