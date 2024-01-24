Vreed-en-Hoop man charged with human trafficking

Kaieteur News – A construction worker of New Road, Vreed-en-Hoop, West Coast Demerara (WCD), was on Monday charged with Trafficking in Persons when he appeared at the Vreed-en-Hoop Magistrates’ Court.

The accused, 45-year-old Asif Mohamed Abrahim was arrested on January 18, 2024.

During his first court appearance before Magistrate Faith McGusty, Abrahim who was charged with Trafficking in Persons contrary to Section 3 (1) (i) of the Combatting of Trafficking in Persons Act No. 2 of 2005, pleaded not guilty.

Abrahim was remanded to prison and the matter was adjourned to February 5, 2024 for statements.

Monday’s hearing was done virtually, via Zoom.