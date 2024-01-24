Prison Officer steals show to take top prize in East Canje cross country event

Kaieteur Sports – Veteran athlete Adrian Thomas out ran his younger competitors to take top honours in the second edition of the Lochan ‘Barry’ Singh cross country road race.

The event, which was held last Sunday along the East Canje public road, saw Thomas, easily winning the three miles race from his competitors. Thomas, a member of the Guyana Prison Service, improved on his second placed position last year to take top honours.

Trophies and cash incentives were distributed to the first four finishers and other outstanding runners.

Running in second was Kheron Bissondyal with 68 years old Kissondyal Bhemar placing third and Darren Persaud 4th.

The race was held from the Rose Hall Estate in East Canje to Gangaram Village also in East Canje, covering villages such as Rose Hall, Reliance, Adelphi, Goed Bananen Land, Betsy Ground and Gangaram.

There were special sprit prizes up for grabs. The prizes were available for the first three runners to reach the Side Line Dam at Reliance about a mile from the starting line. Kheron Bissondyal took first place with Javin Roopchand second and S. Bhowandin third.

There were also a number of incentives for other outstanding athletes with Kissondyal Bhemar taking the award for the oldest finisher and 15 years old Rovin Persaud getting one for the youngest finisher.

Lochan sponsored and organized the event along with his family and Anil Karim. Lochan, who was a former distance athlete in his younger days, resides in Gangaram and works at the Rose Hall Estate. He stated that he along with his family and Karim decided to organize and sponsor the event so as to return athletics to some semblance of what it was before.

The route from Rose Hall Estate to Gangaram, was chosen because of where the organiser lives and work. The event was open to all interested. (Samuel Whyte)