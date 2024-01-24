Powerlifting Federation lauds the Guyana Government on its historic Budget allocation for Sports

Kaieteur Sports – The President and Executive of the Guyana Amateur Powerlifting Federation (GAPLF), Franklin Wilson, is energised by the Government of Guyana’s continued investment in building the foundation for sports and its development for this and generations to come with the historic allocation of $4.6 Billion in the 2024 National budget.

This allocation, with an emphasis on infrastructure development throughout the length and breadth of Guyana, will see Guyana setting itself apart from the rest of the region on and off the competitive field of play. It will also allow our athletes to compete at home against regional and internationally acclaimed athletes as we position the country to host many international competitions and tournaments given the quality of our facilities.

Another exciting and commendable feature of this year’s budget is the announcement of the removal of Value Added Tax (VAT) and duties on the importation of sports equipment. This will allow associations and federations to do more to outfit and equip athletes, an important component for our development, performance, and setting a high standard.

While the sport of Powerlifting is not a core sport, we applaud the government and by extension, the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport and the National Sports Commission for their continued investment in our athletes which has resulted in noticeable improvements.

We have benefitted from significant financial support from the Ministry and the Sports Commission which enabled our athletes to participate and medal at three World Championships in 2023 as well as the FESUPO South American Championships.

We look forward to building an even stronger partnership with the Ministry and Sports Commission in 2024 for our athletes’ continued development, Wilson stated in a release.