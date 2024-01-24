Parents of Mahdia dorm boys protest lack of care by Govt.

…28 male students out of school since incident

Kaieteur News – Ever since last May’s devastating fire at the Mahdia Secondary School female dormitory in Region Eight which claimed the lives of 20 girls and a boy, more than two dozen male students from the village of Chenapau who attended the institution have been at home.

On Tuesday the boy’s parents staged a protest at the village, expressing concern that the authorities have not addressed matters affecting the boys, including lack of intervention from the government as well as counseling of the boys.

More than 30 residents held placards and voiced their concerns during the protest at Chenapau, noting that their children are not being able to access sound education since the fire. Reports are that 28 boys from the village are still out of school.

Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand declined to comment on the issue when approached at the National Assembly on Tuesday.

In video footage posted on social media and which was seen by this publication, the protestors urged the Government of Guyana (GoG) to look into the matter as soon as possible. “We need and we are encouraging a response from the government, who has promised to give school and dorms for our male students,” one parent said.

Still traumatised

Another parent added, “Vice President {Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo} please send a response to our Toshaos or Captain, we need our boys to go to President College or any other institute.”

Amidst the protest, one protestor was keen to exclaim, “The boys do not know what the future hold, because they were not placed in a school since Mahdia fire.”

The children’s parents said on Tuesday that the boys are still traumatised by the incident. They noted that soon after the fire, the government made promises to send counselors to the community to aid in the boys’ recovery from the incident. However, according to residents, the assurances were mere “empty promises.” They said, “We need the president to hear our concerns.”

Another parent added, “no counselor visit them (the boys), they promise that they will send people, no one come. We are not taking those empty promises anymore.”

Death trap

The parents said they do not wish to send the boys back to Mahdia given the trauma they experienced since the fire last year. The parents are suggesting that the government provide alternatives, such as placement at other secondary schools in the region or at President’s College in Region Four.

“We are not going back into Mahdia death trap,” the protestors chanted repeatedly, while pleading with the government to ensure officials visit the community as soon as possible.

Last weekend, a Commission of Inquiry (COI) report into the fire revealed that a number of male students from the Mahdia Dormitory were not at school.

The report noted that the lads were in need of counseling. “The proximity of the Male and Female Dormitories at Mahdia, the mobilization of male students from the Dormitory to be involved in first responder firefighting and search and rescue operation on that fateful night, and the fact that many of the male and female students were from the same families and communities, impacted on many of the male students. Some are in need of counselling and therapy. “

It was further revealed in the document that some students were unwilling to return to the school, especially if they have to live at the Male Dormitory.

The Commission recommended that consideration be given for the placement of male students who have not returned to the Mahdia Secondary School, to be housed in Mahdia at their relatives’ homes, or for the Regional Democratic Council, Region Eight to identify accommodation in Mahdia or Campbelltown, where the male students can be housed, so that they can return to school.

The third option was for the officials to consult with the parents of the students on whether relocation to another residential school in Region Eight –such as Kato or Paramakatoi- would be an acceptable solution.

According to reports, around 23:00 hours on Sunday, May 21, 2023, fire gutted the Female dormitory at the school. The Guyana Fire Service (GFS) reported that the point of origin of the fire was in the south-western interior of the building, in the lavatory area. The Guyana Police Force (GPF) alleged that the fire was reportedly maliciously set by the teen suspect, who was aggrieved over her phone being confiscated by the dorm mother and a teacher.

At the time of the fire, there were 57 female students in the dormitory which is a one-flat concrete building measuring about 100 feet by 40 feet, with 26 heavily-grilled windows and five doors that were padlocked.

A 15-year-old girl is currently before the court, facing 20 murder charges for the deaths of the children.