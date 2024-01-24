‘ISWE Boss’ remanded for murder of girlfriend

Linden shallow grave murder…

Kaieteur News – Twenty-four-year-old Shaquawn Alleyne called ‘ISWE Boss,’ was on Tuesday morning remanded to prison for the April 2021 murder of his girlfriend Shonette Dover.

Alleyne appeared via Zoom before Magistrate Wanda Fortune at the Linden Magistrate’s Court. He was not required to plead to the indictable charge which alleges that between April 3, and April 30, 2021, at Canvas City, Linden, Region 10, he murdered Dover.

In his address, Alleyne told the court that he is the father of a 4-month-old baby and a barber by profession.

Police Prosecutor Pinda-Whittaker, told the court that the police have launched an investigation into the firearm that Alleyne allegedly used to shoot his girlfriend. She stated that the accused reportedly sold the firearm to another person.

Prosecutor Pinda-Whittaker also mentioned that the police have one person in custody, while they are actively pursuing to have the other person arrested in relation to the firearm. She noted too that the ballistic report is outstanding.

The prosecutor asked the court for two weeks adjournment. Alleyne did not have any legal representation. He is expected to make his next court appearance on February 27, 2024 for report.

Alleyne had been on the run since 2021 and was only last week apprehended by Suriname authorities who later handed him over to Guyanese authorities. While in custody, he reportedly confessed to the crime, saying that it was an accident.

According to reports, Dover’s body was discovered on Friday, April 30, 2021, in a shallow grave at the back of Alleyne’s Canvas City, Linden residence, where the two lived before she died. The woman was missing for 28 days. She was reported missing on Sunday, April 4, by Alleyne who had told her relatives that he had no idea where she was, and assumed that she had left for work.

Dover’s then 15-year-old relative, who had admitted to helping Alleyne to bury the young woman’s body and who later led police to the site, has since been charged with accessory after the fact of murder, and remanded to the Juvenile Detention Centre.

A post-mortem examination that was subsequently conducted on Dover’s remains revealed that she died from a single gunshot wound to the head.