GCB extols Government’s massive support for the continued development of sports

Jan 24, 2024

Albion Community Center Ground

…as record $4.6 billion allocated for Sports

Kaieteur Sports – The Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) is bowled over by the much-heralded announcement made by Finance Minister Dr. Ashni Singh in his 2024 budget presentation of the impressive allocation of $4.6 billion dollars for sports.

Hon. Charles Ramson Jr.

President Irfaan Ali

With cricket being the leading sport in Guyana, the GCB is particularly pleased that this allocation will contribute significantly to the projects which are earmarked for development in partnership with the Government of Guyana. Additionally, the Government has begun the task of upgrading and constructing respectively multi-purpose sports facilities throughout the regions including a spanking new cricket stadium at Palmyra, Berbice and the enhancement of the Guyana National Stadium which will be completed in time for the T20 World Cup Tournament in May and June 2024.

The Government has signaled its intention to use the Providence Stadium for the National Cricket Academy which when launched will be the premier Cricket Academy in the Caribbean. The establishment of stadiums at Anna Regina and at Linden by Government will ensure that the GCB can take first-class matches to those areas, which in turn is expected to increase the interest of cricket and enhance the development of the game in those communities.

Bissoondyal Singh

With the GCB’s recent decision to launch nineteen (19) Cricket Academies in the three counties, the need for more first-class cricket facilities was realized with Government’s further commitment to upgrade many other grounds including those at Lusignan, Enmore, Meten-Meer-Zorg, Tuschen, Moruca, Barima/Waini, Lethem, No.69 Village, Skeldon, Onverwagt and Wakenaam. Government’s assistance will be extended to the employment of over one hundred groundsmen to be deployed throughout the regions after a period of training.

The GCB is also tremendously pleased that Government, in a further indication of its commitment towards the development of sports, has removed the duty and value-added-tax on sports equipment.

Anna Regina Stadium

Head of the GCB Mr. Bissoondyal Singh, in an invited comment, stated that the GCB has recognized that His Excellency Dr. Irfaan Ali is a keen cricket fan and has on several occasions expressed the desire to see the development of cricket continue apace.

Architectural impression of Palmyra Stadium

In this regard, the GCB takes the opportunity to express profound appreciation to His Excellency, the Government of Guyana and the Hon. Charles Ramson, Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport for the great work being accomplished in the development of cricket in particular and sports in general.

