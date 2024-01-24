Fourth victim in Ruimveldt smash-up succumbs

Kaieteur News – A fourth victim in the recent vehicular accident outside the Ruimveldt Police Station has succumbed to his injuries, police have confirmed.

Dead is 58-year-old Lennox Clementson of Guyhoc Gardens. His death was confirmed by Division ‘4 A’ Commander, Simon McBean when contacted by this publication. It was reported that Clementson was one of several persons injured in the accident which had occurred around 05:30hrs on January 8 along the Ruimveldt Public Road. The accident involved a motorcar and minibus.

The other persons who died in the accident are: Rawle Mckenzie, his wife Sarah Wilson and Pream Seecharran. The minibus was reportedly driven by Rawle Mckenzie of Grove, East Bank Demerara (EBD) and had occupants Sarah Wilson (driver’s wife) of Samatta Point, Grove, 31-year-old Javon Bowen of Samatta Point, Grove, Clementson, and 56-year-old Jones McKenzie of Grove Housing Scheme.

The car was driven by 29-year-old Pream Seecharran of Belle Vue, West Bank Demerara (WBD). Police had said that preliminary investigations revealed that Seecharran’s Honda Vezel was proceeding south on the eastern lane of the Ruimveldt Public Road, allegedly at a fast rate of speed.

The police continued that while in the vicinity of ‘Top Point Store,’ the driver of the car, Seecharran, “came into contact with a pile of sand on the eastern side of the road” while “negotiating a slight bend.” His car then crashed into a bridge and flipped several times before finally landing in the path of the minibus which was heading in the opposite direction.

It was reported that Mckenzie could not slow down in time and ended up crashing into the already mangled car. The crash left the driver of the bus and his wife, who was seated in the front seat beside him, dead. They were reportedly heading to Georgetown that morning to buy “greens” to sell at Grove, East Bank Demerara. It was recently reported that following the crash, Seecharran succumbed to his injuries on January 21.