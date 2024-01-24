Emily Dodson appointed Chair of Law Reform Commission

Latest update January 24th, 2024 12:59 AM
Kaieteur News – Attorney Emily Dodson was on Tuesday appointed the Chair of the Law Reform Commission by President Irfaan Ali.
Dodson took the oath of office at the Office of the President located on Shiv Chanderpaul Drive, Georgetown.
Dodson previously served as a member of the commission under the chairmanship of Retired Justice of the Appeal Court, Beasraj Singh Roy who resigned before the end of his tenure.
She will serve as Chair for three years.
Meanwhile, President Ali also administered the Oath of Office to former Member of Parliament and indigenous rights advocate, Lenox Shuman, who will also serve the Law Reform Commission for three years.
The other members, who were sworn in August of 2021, are Teni Housty, Deenawati Panday and Clarissa Riehl. Their three-year tenures are expected to conclude later this year.
