Cyclist crushed to death in Den Amstel accident

Kaieteur News – Police on the West Coast of Demerara (WCD), Region Three are currently investigating the death of Joel Castang, a resident of Blankenburg, WCD who was reportedly crushed to death in an accident at Den Amstel, WCD on Monday night.

According to reports, the fatal accident occurred around 20:19 hrs Monday on the Den Amstel Public Road, and involved motor lorry (GTT 4953) which was driven by a 24-year-old resident from Meten-Meer-Zorg, WCD, and Castang, who was riding a bicycle at the time.

Police reported that information reaching them revealed that the truck was heading west along the southern side of the public road, when the 34-year-old pedal cyclist rode from south to north across the road causing the lorry driver to swerve right.

In the process of doing so, the front of the lorry collided with Castang who fell under the truck and was dragged some distance away. Police said the motionless body of the pedal cyclist was picked up and taken to the Leonora Cottage Hospital where he was officially pronounced dead.

His body is at the Ezekiel Funeral Home, awaiting a post-mortem examination. Investigators reported that a breathalyzer test was conducted on the truck driver and no trace of alcohol was found.

The truck driver is in police custody assisting with investigations.