Bounty Colts and Stabroek Eagles take early lead in Jaguar Conference Playoffs

Jan 24, 2024

Action heats up in 'One Guyana' Premier Basketball League Conference Playoffs.

‘One Guyana’ Premier Basketball League

Kaieteur Sports – The ‘One Guyana’ Basketball Premier League witnessed an exhilarating start to the Jaguar Conference playoff series on Saturday last as the Colts and Eagles secured convincing 1-0 leads against the Kobras and the University of Guyana (UG) Trojans, respectively. The action unfolded at the National Gymnasium on Mandela Avenue.

In a highly anticipated matchup, the Colts dominated the Kobras with a final score of 66-51. The quartet of Shane Webster, Shelroy Thomas, Carmelo Mon-Sing, Domitri Rankin, and Quacey Lindo showcased their prowess on the court, collectively contributing 40 points to the team’s victory. Webster led the charge with 10 points, closely followed by Thomas with nine, Mon-Sing with eight, Rankin with seven, and Lindo with six.

Despite the Kobras facing a setback in the series, Elijah David emerged as a standout performer, recording an impressive game-high of 17 points. Drexel Aaron and Trevor Smith provided valuable support, contributing 10 and nine points, respectively.

In the parallel matchup, the Eagles showcased their dominance against the UG Trojans, also secured a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. The game unfolded with intense moments as both teams vied for supremacy on the court.

The resumption of the ‘One Guyana’ Basketball Premier League playoff series provided fans with a thrilling display of skill, determination, and sportsmanship. Action continues this Saturday at the same venue.

