Ancient County hops on board GGA’s train, as golf expands

Kaieteur Sports – The ancient County of Berbice, known for traditional sports and in particular cricket, has seemingly switched to the new Super Sport, Golf.

With eight Secondary Schools now offering the sport to Grades 7-9 and four schools preparing learners for CSEC, that means over 3,000 Berbicians are now actively participating in Golf.

A comprehensive approach to introducing Golf to Guyanese began in 2022 when Aleem Hussain, President of the Guyana Golf Association and Nexgen Golf Academy partnered with the Ministry of Education Unit of Allied Arts to train 155 PE teachers from eight regions how to teach the sport at CSEC level.

Today, that approach is paying off as the Ministry of Education’s Priority Programme under the guidance of Mr. Saeed Zameen is being rolled out to thousands of Grades 7-9 learners across the country and to no-one’s surprise, golf is at the top of the list of sports being welcomed by learners.

With over 50 Secondary Schools across the country now engaged in the game, Berbice is racing to catch the other regions and maintain their previously dominant performance in production of national athletes.

Recently, more equipment was presented to the Region Six REDO and Berbice High School, the top ranked school, has committed to ensuring that all their learners will be exposed to the sport this year.

Berbice High HOD Mr. Zahir Moakan stated, “We only introduce our learners to sports that we feel will benefit them in and away from the school and we are cautious about opening up a sport that doesn’t have a full support structure behind it since we have been disappointed that way before. We are now confident that Golf is here to stay and with the dedication shown by Mr. Hussain and the commitment from MoE, we want Berbice High to excel as always. ”

GGA president Aleem Hussain said, “We made a bold prediction in 2021 that within three years, golf would challenge the traditional sports to become one of the most played sports in Guyana. Today, only two words are necessary- Mission Accomplished.”