Adams, Sinclair star on Rain-affected opening day

GCB Harpy Eagles practice game…

Kaieteur Sports – Spin twins Anthony Adams and Junior Sinclair shared 8 wickets as the opening day of the Guyana Harpy Eagles ongoing practice game played at the Meten-Meer-Zorg Ground.

The Kemol Savory XI and Kevlon Anderson XI had their opening morning session ruined by rain, before taking a later start in the afternoon as they anticipate better weather ahead of day 2.

Adams himself snapped up 4-15, while his spin partner Sinclair duly supported with 4-21, keeping Anderson’s XI to 97 all out on the first day.

Skipper Anderson (29), Brandon Jaikaran (22) and 13 apiece from Richie Looknauth and opener Rampertab Ramnauth, highlighted an ordinary opening day for Anderson and his team.

Action continues today.