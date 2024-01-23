Man gets $350k bail on three counts of illegal firearm, and ammo charges

Kaieteur News – A 22-year-old man was granted bail in the sum of $350,000, when he appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court on Monday to answer to charges that alleged he was in possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

Keon Narine of Lot 117 Seizer Street, Agricola, Georgetown, made his first court appearance before Senior Magistrate Dylon Bess, who read the charges to him.

He was charged for possession of a firearm without being a licensed firearm holder, and two counts of possession of ammunition without being the holder of a firearm licence.

Narine pleaded not guilty to each charge.

Further, Narine was charged with Robbery under Arms (RUA). He is accused of robbing a man of two gold chains valued $300,000, whilst armed with a gun on December 22, 2023. However, that matter was settled between the accused and the virtual complainant, after the Virtual Complainant was compensated for the stolen items.

Police reported that on January 16, 2024 at Seizer Street, Agricola, the accused was found with an unlicensed firearm and seven rounds of ammunition in his possession and was arrested.

Narine, who was represented by Attorney-at-Law Paul Fung-a-Fat, refuted the claims made against his client. The attorney told the court, that according to his client, he (Narine) and three others were on a bridge. Narine said that after the trio noticed the police, they allegedly threw the firearm and ammunition at the said location and made good their escape.

The lawyer said too that upon the police’s arrival, Narine was arrested, due to his presence. As a result, the lawyer requested bail for his client in a reasonable sum.

The prosecution objected to bail under the circumstances that police have in their possession, a video footage, showing that the accused was in possession of the illegal firearm. The prosecutor disclosed that the video footage was on the Narine’s phone. Further, the prosecutor objected to bail being granted due to the nature and gravity of the offences.

Notwithstanding the pleas of the Magistrate, bail was granted in the sum of $200,000 for the possession of firearm charge and $150,000 for the two counts of possession of ammunition charge.

The matter was adjourned to February 13, 2024.