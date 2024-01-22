More small farmers need to participate in Farmers’ Market – Top Cop

Kaieteur News – Police Commissioner (ag) Clifton Hicken has issued a call to small farmers to participate in the Force’s Farmers’ Market. Hicken made this comment on Saturday at the Guyana Police Force’s (GPF) latest Farmers’ Market held at Police Sports Club Ground, Eve Leary.

The Top Cop said he plans to visit communities across the country and encourage farmers and producers of crops and livestock to take full advantage of the benefits the Market has to offer.

“The atmosphere is more conducive, you can see members of the public interacting with each other, members of the public interacting with producers. What is good for us…is we are building momentum, like I said, we started from 90 [and] we are now 93 and we have people selling out of the container trucks,” Hicken said.

The Police Commissioner is hopeful that by the next quarter, there will be 150 farmers/ producers participating in the Farmers’ Market.

“They can only benefit from that. They are going to create an atmosphere where they can broaden their scope in terms of customers but more importantly, they are going to interact with the Commissioner and other senior ranks of the force. So, we can only win from this,” Hicken added.

Saturday’s Farmers’ Market was dubbed a success with farmers preparing their stations from as early as 03:00h to be able to welcome customers at 05:00h who bought fresh, organic fruits and vegetables as well as eggs and poultry.