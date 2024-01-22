Latest update January 22nd, 2024 12:59 AM

Man fined $49.6M, jailed for 4 years for possession of $20M worth marijuana

Jan 22, 2024 News

Kaieteur News  – Thirty-nine-year-old Latchman Sankar also known as ‘Jack’ was sentenced to four years imprisonment and fined $49.6M on Friday by Magistrate Zamilla Ali-Seepaul, for possession of $20M worth of marijuana.

Jailed: Latchman Sankar also known as ‘Jack’

Sankar pleaded guilty when he appeared at the Leonora Magistrates’ Court to answer the charge of possession of narcotics for the purpose of trafficking.

Sankar, a resident of Sisters Village, West Bank Demerara (WBD), along with 36-year-old Sanya Ramrattan called ‘Shena’ was nabbed by the Customs Anti-Narcotics Units (CANU) with 55.2 kilograms of marijuana valued $20 million.

He pleaded guilty to the offence.

According to CANU, on Monday (January 15, 2024), ranks acting on information visited Block 1 Unity Hubu, Parika. Upon their arrival at the house, and a search was conducted which led to the arrest of two persons, Sankar and Ramrattan.

CANU related that during the search, ranks discovered several large bags containing brick-like parcels of suspected cannabis. Notably, the duo was arrested and taken to CANU’s Headquarters along with the suspected narcotic.

The 120 parcels of narcotics tested positive as cannabis and weighed 55.2 kilograms, with a total street value of approximately $20 million.

Meanwhile, in considering Sankar’s plea, the Magistrate sentenced him to four years imprisonment and fined him $49,685,000.

 

 

 

 

