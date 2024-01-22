Latest update January 22nd, 2024 12:59 AM

‘Greens Man’ who crashed into pick-up at Aranaputa dies

Jan 22, 2024 News

Kaieteur News – One week after he collided with a pick-up at Aranaputa Valley, North Rupununi, Region Nine, vegetable vendor Randy Gilbert succumbed to his injuries in Brazil.

Randy Gilbert called ‘ Greens Man’, ‘Uncle Randy’

Gilbert, called ‘Greens Man’ and ‘Uncle Randy,’ was taken to the Lethem Regional Hospital with multiple injuries to his body, including a severely damaged right leg last Sunday following the accident. He was then transferred to a hospital at Boa Vista, Brazil.

Relatives related that he suffered three heart attacks before he died. He is survived by his wife and five children.

Kaieteur News learnt that Gilbert, who is around 60-years- old, and who is well known in the North Rupununi, was riding his bike to deliver greens to a customer  at Aranaputa,a  satellite village of Annai, when he met with the accident last Sunday.

According to reports, Gilbert, attempted to overtake a truck in front of him while blinded by a cloud of dust and he ended-up riding into the path of a pick-up travelling in the opposite direction.

Some eyewitnesses said that Gilbert’s bike clipped the “front side” of the approaching vehicle reportedly driven by one Ralfton Jacobus who also lives at Aranaputa.

The crash resulted in Gilbert sustaining severe injuries to his body. He was rescued by onlookers and rushed to the Annai Health Centre.

The accident led to Annai Village suspending a games day which it had planned for last Sunday.

:

