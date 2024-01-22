1600 prisoners to undergo rehab training this year

…450 prison officers to trained

Kaieteur News – A sum of $140.2 million has been set aside in this year’s budget to be expended on the rehabilitative training of 1600 inmates in the prison system in Guyana, in preparation for their reintegration into society.

This was announced by Finance Minister Dr. Ashni Singh in his budget speech last Monday.

In addition to reintegration, Dr. Singh said the monies will also cater for the

Last year $111.9M was expended to facilitate the training of 1,520 inmates and 348 officers in the areas of agriculture, block making, carpentry and joinery, culinary arts, information technology and prison management among others in an effort to support rehabilitation and social transformation upon exit from the prison system.

In June last year the Kaieteur News reported that 309 ranks of the Guyana Prison Service (GPS) completing training in several courses in the first half of 2023.

The training was geared towards promoting greater efficiency in the prison system. According to a release from the Prison Service, ranks were trained by internal and external facilitators. They completed almost 50 courses including Prison Management, Human Rights and Supervisory Management.

In May last year, 172 inmates of the New Amsterdam and Mazaruni Prisons were trained to be equipped with skills to aid in their reintegration into society.

The batch of inmates completed training in areas such as electrical insulation, carpentry, joinery, welding, plumbing, culinary arts, horticulture, and women empowerment.

Several female inmates also graduated from rehabilitation programmes offered by the Prison Service. The move is in keeping with the government’s commitment to ensure prison reform, which allows inmates to acquire basic income-generating skills and improve their education, while they serve prison time.