O’ Beautiful Guyana! Chinese styled pavilions, children’s activity centre, open air theatre for Joe Vieira Park

Jan 21, 2024 Features / Columnists, News, Waterfalls Magazine

By Davina Bagot

Waterfalls Magazine – The Joe Vieira Park located, at Meer Zorgen, West Bank Demerara is currently undergoing major improvement works to create a modern recreational facility.

When completed, the 66,700 meter square (m2) park will feature Chinese-styled pavilions, a basketball court, football field, stands, table tennis court, children activity center, an open air theatre, landscaping works and water revetment, just to name a few.

The Park is located some 4 kilometres (2.48 miles) away from Vreed-en-Hoop, WBD and approximately 5 kilometres (3 miles) away from Georgetown. It sits right alongside the existing Demerara Harbour Bridge on the western end of the river. The location was designated a park on March 24, 1982, according to the National Trust of Guyana.

The land was donated by Mr. Joseph Rudolph Vieira, AA, Executive Chairman of Houston Sugar Estate. The park was name in honour of Mr. Vieria for his many contributions to the country.

The Vieira Park is managed by the National Parks Commission and is home to numerous species of trees. Over the years, it has served as the hub for social and cultural activities for the West Demerara District. The park comes alive especially during the Easter period with kite flyers and other fun family activities.

Presently, clearing of the land by Chinese contractor, Qingjian Group Co. Ltd is ongoing as the development works progress.

Through the Guyana-China Friendship, the project forms part of the National Green State Development Strategy which focuses on the promotion of an inclusive Guyana for all citizens, low carbon and resilient development, and social protection. This idea was outlined in the Protected Areas Commission’s submission for funding for utilizing the Government of China’s grant aid, on November 26, 2018.

In January 2020, the Government of the People’s Republic of China and the Government of the Republic of Guyana signed an agreement for the China aid project under the name Guyana-China Friendship Joe Vieira Park. The upgrade works for the facility is pegged at approximately USD 10.6 million.

The facility is expected to be completed within 18 months and will provide jobs for some 30 Guyanese during its life cycle.

The newly built park, upon completion, will be handed over to the Protected Areas Commission (PAC).

