New sponsors branding with horseracing

Latest update January 21st, 2024 12:59 AM
Jan 21, 2024 Sports
Kaieteur Sports – Confidence in the future of horseracing increased many folds after the Honourable Minister of Culture, Youth and Sports, Charles Ramson Jr, announced on January 12, at Arthur Chung Culture Centre, that Legislation to regulate the sport should be laid in Parliament in the coming months.
This announcement propelled a renewed confidence in the sport according to racing promoter, Fazal Habibulla, who will be staging the new season’s Day 2 race card on Sunday January, 28 at his Rising Sun Turf Club (RSTC) venue at West Coast, Berbice.
Habibulla, whose father the late racing icon, Sonny Habibulla, served the industry with Rising Sun Turf Club (RSTC) race course and by importing horses from Trinidad, also followed in his dad’s shoes as he took the baton, and continued the trade prior to his dad’s death one year ago. Habibulla stated, “There is a big demand for horses, and this increased significantly after the Honourable Ramson jr’s announcement that Legislation to regulate the sport will be laid in Parliament shortly.”
Habibulla outlined, “Minister’s announcement has paved the way for the sport to grow. I can tell from the interest shown by new owners to get horses. I am staging racing at Rising Sun next Sunday.
A number of new sponsors have come on the racing band wagon. They realised that horseracing can take their product to a wider audience.”
“For example Shi Oil, Fuel Distributor is a first time sponsor. This company is the largest oil supplier adding their name to the sponsorship of the 1,100-metre feature event for horses classified E & Lower. We also have Just Friends – comprising Stuart Gonsalves, Zaid Khan and Densil Jagroop. This just goes to show how interest is peaking in the sport. This happened after Minister Ramson jr announced legislation to regulate horseracing will be tabled in Parliament shortly,” Habibulla revealed.
Slingerz Racing Stable whose owner, Javed Ali is involved in the sport explained, “Shi Oil is the leading Guyanese-owned fuel distribution company in Guyana. They have a lot of customers countrywide, especially in the whole region of Berbice, and the rice farming communities. The company is always giving back in different sporting disciplines. We are part of the horseracing fraternity, and it is only right that we give back, and help grow the sport. It is the first time the company is adding its brand in sponsoring the races. The company continues to do more, and is now supporting the horseracing industry to develop.”
Habbulla also thanked sponsors, AJM Group of Companies, KP Jagdeo General Contractors, T&R Construction Services, Eagle Eye Constructions Company, Jumbo Jet Group of Companies, Bank DIH, and Ramesh Sunich’s Trophy Stall.
He shared, “It will be a very exciting race day with a mix of USA-bred, Brazilian-bred, and T&T-bred and home bred horses. So do not miss out on a race card in which the majority of races are written to highlight Guyana-bred horses in action.”
Post time for the seven-race card is scheduled to get underway at 13:00hrs.
Guyana, we need to stand up! We have to stop being the table the foreigners to feast on!
Jan 21, 2024Kaieteur Sports – The New York-based Richmond Hill cricket club will commence the new season with a tour to Guyana where they will play games in Berbice, Essequibo, and Demerara. The tour will...
Jan 21, 2024
Jan 21, 2024
Jan 21, 2024
Jan 21, 2024
Jan 21, 2024
Kaieteur News – It was just a short while ago that the media was being regaled with stories about the difficulties... more
(The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the Organization of American States. He is also... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]